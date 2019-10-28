Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 28.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 615 internationalen Medien
Eilmeldung: Volltreffer für…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 887530 ISIN: US6323471002 Ticker-Symbol: NFA 
Frankfurt
28.10.19
09:15 Uhr
65,50 Euro
+1,50
+2,34 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NATHANS FAMOUS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NATHANS FAMOUS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
66,00
68,00
17:48
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
NATHANS FAMOUS
NATHANS FAMOUS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NATHANS FAMOUS INC65,50+2,34 %