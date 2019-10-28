New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 28, 2019) - Two New York food icons are joining together for the first time with the launch of the Nathan's New York Cheesesteak by Pat LaFrieda. The sandwich is made with 1/2 lb of Pat Lafrieda's premium quality black angus ribeye, caramelized onions, LaFrieda's Butcher Reserve Steak Sauce, American cheese, and Balthazar Baguette. Priced at $8.49, the cheesesteak is available at Nathan's Famous locations throughout the Tri-State Area with a national rollout coming soon.

The famous Nathan's tradition began at a Coney Island hot dog stand over 100 years ago. Today, Nathan's is the most famous hot dog in the world, with restaurants across the globe, products in every supermarket in America and millions of fans. And yes, the original Coney Island restaurant is still there at the corner of Surf and Stillwell - home of our annual Hot Dog Eating Contest. Simultaneously as the launch of that first Nathan's hot dog stand, Anthony LaFrieda opened a butcher shop also in Brooklyn. Four generations later, Pat LaFrieda Meat Purveyors processes enough meat to feed over 190,000 people a day.

"I believe innovation is crucial to the success of any brand. At Nathan's, we are continuously looking to evolve our menu, and when we wanted to develop the first true New York Cheesesteak, I immediately thought of partnering with Mr. Pat LaFrieda," said James Walker, SVP, Restaurants. "We are very excited to offer our guests this fantastic new cheesesteak, and continue to deliver the Flavor of New York."

"When it comes to quintessential New York City food that brings me back to my childhood, no other place stands out as much as Nathan's Famous," says Pat LaFrieda. "They have been a wonderful partner to help bring this exciting new steak sandwich to customers in the Tri-state area and very soon, around the country."

About Nathan's Famous

Nathan's is a Russell 2000 Company with a restaurant system comprised of over 250 company-owned and franchised units, with products offered for sale at over 70,000 different retail and foodservice locations throughout all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, and sixteen foreign countries. Last year, over 700 million Nathan's Famous hot dogs were sold through all channels of distribution. For additional information about Nathan's, please visit our website at www.nathansfamous.com.

About Pat LaFrieda Meat Purveyors

Pat LaFrieda Meat Purveyors, is a New York City institution, family-run through three generations and responsible today for supplying the finest restaurants and retailers throughout the country with the highest quality beef from cattle raised humanely on small farms in the USA. Pat LaFrieda Meat Purveyors processes meat that feeds over 190,000 people daily.

