Sbarro LLC: Sbarro brings a taste of New York to Costa Rica

Opens first restaurant in exclusive multi-unit development agreement

COLUMBUS, OH / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2019 / Sbarro, the leading quick serve restaurant brand serving the impulse pizza category, announces its inaugural location in Costa Rica.

In an exclusive development agreement with franchise partner Pizza in Paradise Sociedad Anonima, led by Jorge Moya and sons Jorge and Jose, has opened Sbarro-known for its extra-large New York-style pizza slice-in Lincoln Plaza in the city of Moravia, with more locations to follow.

"The restaurant industry in Costa Rica is very competitive," says Franchise Owner Jorge Moya. "The region is saturated with a wide variety of different foods. However, we are also a culture that appreciates quality, and Sbarro's superior approach to pizza-including freshness, taste, and using only premium quality ingredients-will be embraced."

This exclusive agreement will accelerate the momentum that Sbarro has generated in its recent development efforts, including the opening of more than 40 new restaurants in 2019.

"We are very excited to partner with Mr. Moya and family, and to enter the Costa Rican market. We believe it represents an exciting growth opportunity for Sbarro, and are encouraged by the demand in the region for high quality foods made with only the best ingredients. We are confident that they will be a strong partner who will grow and strengthen our brand," said Sbarro CEO David Karam.

Sbarro currently operates more than 600 stores in 25 countries.

About Sbarro:

Since it first opened its doors in 1956 as an Italian Salumeria in Brooklyn by Naples, Italy-born founders Gennaro and Carmela "Mama" Sbarro, the Sbarro brand has served authentic New York-style pizza and Italian favorites such as Pasta and Stromboli to guests in 600 restaurants and 25 countries worldwide. The restaurant concept is best known for its Original XL New York-style pizza slices made with hand-stretched dough made fresh daily, San Marzano-style tomato sauce and hand-shredded 100% Whole Milk Mozzarella. More than 60 years later, a commitment to authentic, fresh Italian fare and treating guests like family remains Sbarro's foundation. The global award-winning franchise can be found in retail spaces such as malls, casinos, airports, universities, and travel plazas. To find a location near you or for franchising opportunities, visit Sbarro.com. Get social with us on @sbarro on Facebook and Twitter, and @sbarroofficial on Instagram.

