The Financial Revolutionist Launches First-of-Its-Kind Fintech Event Analysis Platform

Event Analyzer Centralizes Data on 250+ Leading Financial Services & Fintech Conferences

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2019 / The Financial Revolutionist, the destination for fintech insights and intelligence, today announced the launch of a first-of-its-kind software product for marketing and business development professionals at financial institutions to make data-backed decisions about their conference strategy, Event Analyzer. Data about 250+ financial services and fintech conferences across 15 industries is centralized within the platform.

"Researching events traditionally has involved someone manually collecting information from conference websites and updating a spreadsheet, and is typically reviewed annually. This process is time-consuming and only provides a static view of an event at the moment data is pulled. With the number of financial services and fintech conferences continuing to grow, it's even more challenging to determine where to best invest your time and budget," said Harvey Hudes, CEO of The Financial Revolutionist. "Event Analyzer addresses these pain points by providing a dynamic view through our ongoing monitoring and alerts, as well as by centralizing peer and competitor analysis - with the product roadmap including future enhancements that will continue to meet the evolving needs."

Event Analyzer provides intelligence on who's sponsoring, exhibiting, speaking, and attending leading conferences, empowering marketing and business development professionals to identify their peers, competitors, clients, and prospects - as well as compare participation year over year. Users gain insight by screening for companies relevant to their business, comparing side-by-side where others are investing event budgets, and identifying conferences where they have opportunities to stand out because peers are absent.

The platform contains data on conferences in 15 industries, including broader fintech, banking, capital markets, insurance, lending, payments, and wealth management. Conferences are searchable by industries, dates, and locations. Learn more about Event Analyzer at thefr.com/event-analyzer.

About The Financial Revolutionist

The Financial Revolutionist is the destination for fintech insights and intelligence. Financial institutions and fintechs join the community to access editorial content and technology products that empower them to thrive in the new era of financial innovation. Members benefit from The Wrap, which is a best-in-class tech newsletter according to Business Insider, and Event Analyzer, a first-of-its-kind software platform. Event Analyzer helps marketing and business development professionals streamline how they research and make decisions about their strategies for industry conferences by centralizing data on 250+ leading fintech and financial services events. Join the revolution at thefr.com, and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Helix Edge Holdings, LLC

Helix Edge Holdings, LLC is dedicated to providing timely insights, actionable intelligence, and marketing services within financial services, technology, and professional services companies. Strategic marketing communications firm, Caliber Corporate Advisers, LLC and media and technology company, The Financial Revolutionist, LLC are wholly-owned subsidiaries.

