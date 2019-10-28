Advanced Sterilization Products (ASP) announced today its new brand strategy with a refreshed mission, new logo, and a redesigned website.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191028005608/en/

The new mission, to protect patients during their most critical moments, is a marker toward the future in playing a larger role in patient protection along the many critical moments patients experience throughout the cycle of care.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports every day patients get infections in healthcare facilities while they are being treated for something else. These infections can have devastating emotional, financial and medical effects. ASP, a pioneer of low-temperature hydrogen peroxide sterilization technology, provides infection prevention technologies that protect patients from hospital acquired infections.

"In our business, the stakes are always high and the standard of patient care depends on the prevention of infection," remarks Dominic Ivankovich, President of ASP. "Our refreshed brand reflects the company's steadfast devotion to patient safety and we are committed to expanding our business to bring innovative products and solutions to the healthcare market, enabling us to truly be there to protect patients during their most critical moments."

The vertical lines of the new ASP brand are inspired by the process of sterilization and convey acceleration and progress, signifying the advancement and innovation ASP continuously drives toward. A fresh new website, now located at asp.com, showcases ASP's medical device sterilization equipment, endoscope reprocessing and cleaning systems, and biological indicators that support the ASP mission to eliminate infection in the clinical setting.

ABOUT ADVANCED STERILIZATION PRODUCTS (ASP)

Advanced Sterilization Products (ASP) has a long track record of designing and delivering innovative infection prevention solutions that dramatically raise the level of health care and safety for those who matter most. Our pioneering technology, global distribution and established leadership position enable us to simplify the process of buying and operating infection prevention products and services every day for thousands of medical facilities around the world. This enables our customers to focus on what they do best preventing infection and saving lives. For more information, please visit www.ASP.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191028005608/en/

Contacts:

Advanced Sterilization Products

Mandy Allen

Director, Commercial Marketing

ASP-media@asp.com