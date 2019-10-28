This exclusive deal with the French diagnostic specialist facilitates the first launch of PredictImmune's prognostic tests in mainland Europe; and enables IBD patients in France, Belgium, Luxembourg and Switzerland to benefit from early prognosis.

PredictImmune, developers of pioneering prognostic tools for guiding treatment options in immune-mediated diseases, today confirmed that it has entered into a commercial partnership with Theradiag, a pioneering European diagnostic company specialising in in vitro diagnostics and theranostics, for autoimmune diseases and the monitoring of biotherapies, specifically for IBD patients. Under the agreement, Theradiag, (Paris:ALTER) (which is quoted on the Paris Stock Exchange on Euronext Growth ISIN: FR0004197747, Ticker: ALTER) will have the exclusive rights to promote, license and distribute PredictSURE IBD to local gastroenterologists and commercial and hospital laboratories in France, Belgium, Luxemburg, Switzerland and the Maghreb countries; providing access to the world's first validated prognostic test for IBD patients across the region.

This latest partnership follows the successful launch of PredictSURE IBD in the UK and Ireland in April this year and the recent announcement of an agreement with KSL in the US. It is the result of negotiations between PredictImmune's global business development team, its CEO Paul Kinnon and representatives from Theradiag and marks a significant milestone for the organisation, namely PredictImmune's first product launch in Europe and another step towards making PredictSURE IBD available worldwide.

The agreement gives patients across Theradiag's French speaking territories access to the first prognostic test for IBD, enabling them to get a preview of their future disease outcomes at the point of diagnosis. This knowledge opens-up the possibility of better treatment choices early on in their disease, and the ability to make more informed life-style choices which could, in combination, improve the day to day management of the disease and their long-term outcomes. The agreement enables Theradiag to enhance its offering to clinicians; providing more comprehensive support for IBD patients from a test predicting future disease severity at diagnosis to the monitoring of treatment throughout the patients' journey.

PredictImmune's CEO, Paul Kinnon commented: "We are delighted that this new partnership with Theradiag will enable access to PredictSURE IBD to patients across French speaking countries in Europe (France, Belgium, Luxembourg, Switzerland) and North West Africa. We believe access to this innovative prognostic test will allow clinicians, in consultation with their patients, to make better informed treatment decisions for individual patients at the point of diagnosis. We strongly believe that better informed decisions will result in better outcomes long-term. This is our first partnership in Europe and is another significant step forward to ensuring IBD patients around the world have access to the best information about their IBD to support their future health."

Bertrand de Castelnau, Theradiag CEO added: "We are very pleased and honoured to have been chosen by PredictImmune for these specific missions across these five geographic areas. This partnership highlights our excellent knowledge of our markets and we believe we are well positioned to help PredictImmune roll out its plan to develop its products abroad and specifically in these territories. PredictSURE IBD is a first-class diagnostic solution that complements our offer and allows us to broaden our field of action with our ecosystem and the players we know well in that field."

About PredictImmune

PredictImmune Ltd was created in early 2017 as a spin-out from the Department of Medicine, University of Cambridge, UK. It is a new generation molecular diagnostics company offering a unique approach to the prognosis of immune-mediated diseases such as Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD), Lupus, Multiple Sclerosis etc.

PredictImmune is developing whole blood based prognostic assays that are simple, robust, RT- PCR based tests compatible with methods used routinely in clinical laboratories. We aim to be the first company to offer predictive tests in immune-mediated diseases which will facilitate personalised treatment and thereby improve patient outcomes and health economics.

PredictImmune has just completed a £10m fund raising and has successfully launched its first test for IBD globally; it will be providing its proprietary technology as both a laboratory service and as a kit depending on the needs of global markets requirements.

PredictImmune's mission is to improve patient treatment and outcome in these under severe and chronic immune mediated diseases by enabling clinicians to make the right decision at the time of diagnosis. www.predictimmune.com

About Theradiag

Capitalising on its expertise in the distribution, development and manufacturing of in vitro diagnostic tests, Theradiag innovates and develops theranostics tests (combining treatment and diagnosis) that measure the efficiency of biotherapies in the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Theradiag is thus participating in the development of customised treatment, which favours the individualisation of treatments, the evaluation of their efficacy and the prevention of drug resistance. Theradiag notably markets the Lisa Tracker range (CE marked), which is a comprehensive multiparameter theranostic solution for patients with autoimmune diseases treated with biotherapies. The Company is based in Marne-la-Vallée, near Paris, and has over 60 employees.

For more information about Theradiag, please visit our website: www.theradiag.com

