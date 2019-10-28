Findit, Inc.: Increase Your Social Networking Presence By Incorporating Findit into Your Online Strategy

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2019 / Findit, Inc. (OTC PINK:FDIT) a Nevada Corporation that owns and operates Findit.com is a full service social networking content management platform that provides tools and services to help its members to increase and improve their overall online presence.

Your online presence starts with search results in Google, Yahoo and Bing and then overflows into social networking sites that often include Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Pinterest and for business owners, Google My Business.

Peter Tosto of Findit stated "Businesses and individuals including myself that post to Findit Right Now can experience profound search engine results."

For individuals, they tend to seek followers on social networking sites and the approach is often very different from business owners. Business owner's tend to seek higher indexing organically in search engines, which is often done to reduce Pay Per Click (PPC) campaign spend. In the event a business is not running PPC, showing up organically is often the only way they can be found.

Individuals typically place most of their effort on the social sites they are looking to gain followers on. By doing so, this means they are missing out tremendously on search engines that can often garner them results that could drive them traffic to the social sites they want more followers on. However, there is one very important caveat to this.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bIIP4h8BOrQ

Most content posted to social networking sites does not get indexed, so individuals looking to increase in popularity on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter are limited to reaching new people solely on those networks. Furthermore, these networks limit where content goes and who sees new content on their respective feeds, which is all based on algorithms. What this means is, the content you are spending time to create on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram may never reach new viewers because of the algorithms in place by these very networks.

Findit brings solutions to businesses seeking an improvement in indexing and it helps individuals that actively post to Findit get more followers. Moreover, you can finally have all of your content indexed in search engines. Findit is the only social networking platform listed in this release that does not require a person to login to have access to all of the content posted.

What does this mean? It means that search engines can crawl all of the content posted and index that content in search results. It means that people, who otherwise would not come across your content, can now share your posts from Findit to any of the social sites listed above either from the website Findit.com or the Findit App. Posts can only be shared to Instagram via the Findit App, and all other posts can be shared from the website to approximately 80 other social networking types of platforms. This helps your posts get seen by more people than only your regular followers.

For business owners posting to Findit, it accomplishes two goals. 1) to get more indexing in search engines every single time you do a post on Findit. The reason is simple, every post can be crawled and indexed unlike your posts in other social networking platforms. 2) Every post you create can be shared from Findit to your social accounts. People seeing these posts have the choice of where to share your post from Findit to. They may want to share it to LinkedIn or Pinterest instead of Facebook where they may have come across it on your feed.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WIfJX6ZyMCk&t=1s

To get started simply join Findit free and begin posting to the Right Now feed. Once you have created a post, select which of your social accounts you want to share the posts to and share them. For business owners that have Google My Business, Findit is a great way to generate fresh content for Google to crawl and index in search results via Google My Business.

To learn more watch some of our videos on Youtube or feel free to give us a call at 404 443 3224

About Findit, Inc.

Findit, Inc., owns Findit.com which is a Social Media Content Management Platform that provides an interactive search engine for all content posted in Findit to appear in Findit search. The site is an open platform that provides access to Google, Yahoo, Bing and other search engines access to its content posted to Findit so it can be indexed in these search engines as well. Findit provides Members the ability to post, share and manage their content. Once they have posted in Findit, we ensure the content gets indexed in Findit Search results. Findit provides an option for anyone to submit URLs that they want indexed in Findit search result, along with posting status updates through Findit Right Now. Status Updates posted in Findit can be crawled by outside search engines which can result in additional organic indexing. All posts on Findit can be shared to other social and bookmarking sites by members and non-members. Findit provides Real Estate Agents the ability to create their own Findit Site where they can pull in their listing and others through their IDX account. Findit, Inc., is focused on the development of monetized Internet-based web products that can provide an increased brand awareness of our members. Findit, Inc., trades under the stock symbol FDIT on the OTCPinksheets.

