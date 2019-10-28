Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 28.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 615 internationalen Medien
Eilmeldung: Volltreffer für…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 3125 ISIN: GB0032273343 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BARING EMERGING EUROPE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BARING EMERGING EUROPE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
28.10.2019 | 18:16
(77 Leser)
(0 Bewertungen)

Baring Emerging Europe Plc - Statement re Inside Information under MAR

Baring Emerging Europe Plc - Statement re Inside Information under MAR

PR Newswire

London, October 28

Baring Emerging Europe PLC (the 'Company')

Statement re Inside Information under MAR

The Company advises that it has today entered into a closed period (in accordance with the provisions of the EU Market Abuse Regulation) in relation to the announcement of the Company's annual results

Baring Emerging Europe PLC confirms that all inside information (as defined in the EU Market Abuse Regulation) which the Directors and the Company may have held has been notified to a Regulatory Information Service. Accordingly, in the absence of any new undisclosed inside information arising, the Company is not prohibited from dealing in its own securities leading up to the announcement of the annual financial report for the year ended 30 September 2019.

28 October 2019


© 2019 PR Newswire