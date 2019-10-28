Hyundai Motor Company Reveals Commercial Truck Mobility Vision at NACV Show

Hyundai begins exploring opportunities in the U.S. commercial vehicle market

Hyundai debuts HDC-6 NEPTUNE Concept, a hydrogen-powered Class 8 heavy duty truck

Hyundai Translead features green energy refrigerated trailer, HT Nitro ThermoTech Concept

NACV Show display reinforces Hyundai's FCEV 2030 Vision, with the goal of expanding and accelerating deployment of fuel cell technology

ATLANTA, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor Company (HMC) today revealed two new concepts at the North American Commercial Vehicle (NACV) Show. Both concepts add product detail to its Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV) 2030 Vision for wide-spread deployment of hydrogen-powered fuel cell technology. HMC introduced the HDC-6 NEPTUNE Concept Class 8 heavy duty truck, while Hyundai Translead (HT), a leading trailer manufacturer, announced the launch of its new, clean energy refrigerated concept trailer, the HT Nitro ThermoTech. The tractor-trailer combination provides a window into the future of the transportation in the U.S. and around the world.

Hyundai is a global leader in fuel cell technology. In 2013, Hyundai launched the first mass-produced and commercially available fuel cell electric vehicle. In 2018, Hyundai launched the dedicated FCEV, NEXO. In December 2018, Hyundai invested USD 6.4 billion to accelerate the development of a hydrogen society, looking beyond passenger vehicles.

"Today at this show, by showing HDC-6 Neptune, the first hydrogen-only concept for Hyundai Motor Company's commercial vehicles, we will start exploring opportunities in the United States commercial vehicle market," said Edward Lee, Head of Hyundai Commercial Vehicle Business Division. "Furthermore, we are willing to work with other partners to pave the way to establish a hydrogen ecosystem for CV."

Hyundai has the necessary processes and experience to develop the quality vehicles that support its FCEV 2030 vision for a hydrogen ecosystem. For commercial vehicles, fuel cells are the perfect fit for heavy duty trucks and long driving distances due to higher drive range, higher payload, less refueling time and ultimately lower costs.

