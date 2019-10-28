Farah and Farah: Farah & Farah announces Salute to Veterans campaign benefitting Five Star Veterans Center

Throughout the month of November, Farah & Farah will match donations to the Five Star Veterans Center.

JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2019 / November 2019 marks the 40th anniversary of the founding of Farah & Farah, a personal injury law firm with offices across Florida and Georgia. Brothers and managing partners, Eddie and Chuck Farah, cannot think of a better way to honor the occasion than by advocating for displaced military veterans at the Five Star Veterans Center. Farah & Farah will be matching all donations made to Five Star, dollar-for-dollar up to $40,000. Donations made from November 1st, 2019 through the end of the Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers game on December 1st, 2019 will be matched by Farah & Farah.

Last year, Farah & Farah's Salute to Veterans campaign raised $162,704 for Five Star Veterans Center, which included the personal injury firm's $79,000 donation match. Media coverage raised significant awareness of Five Star's work across the region. As a result, 15 homeless veterans were made aware of Five Star and reached out for help. Five Star used the donated funds to increase their capacity from 32 to 42 residents, but their work is not done.

Give to Five Star through December 1st and Farah & Farah will match your donations up to $40,000. To give and have your donation matched, go to FarahandFarah.com/Veterans.

They fought for us - Let's fight for them.

About Five Star Veterans Center:

Five Star Veterans Center provides safe housing and support services to our nation's displaced military veterans battling PTSD and traumatic brain injury. Under the care of Five Star's incredible staff led by Colonel Len Loving and his wife Suzie, these heroes are given second chances at living fulfilling and productive lives.

About Farah & Farah:

Farah & Farah is a personal injury law firm with offices in Florida and Georgia. They are committed to impacting positive change in the communities they serve. Through partnerships with different local organizations, Farah & Farah champion causes that transform students into community leaders, advocate for the rights of individuals living with disabilities, and support homeless veterans. They are protecting families by keeping the roads safe, and equipping children with free helmets.

