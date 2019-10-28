CordovaCann Corp.: CordovaCann Announces Delay in Filing Annual Financial Statements

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2019 / CordovaCann Corp. (CSE:CDVA) (OTCQB:LVRLF) ("Cordova" or the "Company"), a cannabis-focused consumer products company, announced today that the Company will be late in filing its annual financial statements, management's discussion and analysis and related certifications for its financial year ended June 30, 2019 (collectively, the "Annual Filings"), which are required to be filed on or before October 28, 2019. As a result, the Company expects that a failure-to-file cease trade order will be issued by securities regulators.

The delay in filing the Annual Filings is a result of a change in the accounting treatment of the Company's investments in the State of Oregon, USA due to its recent acquisition of assets, which is required by the Company's auditors. The Company intends to file the Annual Filings as soon as possible and will provide updates as further information relating to the Annual Filings becomes available and as required.

About CordovaCann Corp.

CordovaCann Corp. is a Canadian-domiciled company focused on building a leading, diversified cannabis products business across multiple jurisdictions including Canada and the United States. Cordova primarily provides services and investment capital to the processing and production vertical markets of the cannabis industry.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on currently available competitive, financial and economic data and management's views and assumptions regarding future events. Such forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain. The Company cannot provide assurances that the matters described in this press release will be successfully completed or occur. Actual results may differ materially from those projected as a result of certain risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to: global economic and market conditions; the war on terrorism and the potential for war or other hostilities in other parts of the world; the availability of financing and lines of credit; successful integration of acquired or merged businesses; changes in interest rates; management's ability to forecast revenues and control expenses, especially on a quarterly basis; unexpected decline in revenues without a corresponding and timely slowdown in expense growth; the Company's ability to retain key management and employees; intense competition and the Company's ability to meet demand at competitive prices and to continue to introduce new products and new versions of existing products that keep pace with technological developments, satisfy increasingly sophisticated customer requirements and achieve market acceptance; relationships with significant suppliers and customers; as well as other risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to those detailed from time to time in the Company's public filings on EDGAR and SEDAR. The Company undertakes no obligation to update information contained in this press release. For further information regarding risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business, please refer to the risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in the Company's EDGAR and SEDAR filings.

Company Contact:

Taz Turner

Chief Executive Officer

taz@cordovacann.com

(917) 843-2169

SOURCE: CordovaCann Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/564396/CordovaCann-Announces-Delay-in-Filing-Annual-Financial-Statements