Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 28.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 615 internationalen Medien
Eilmeldung: Volltreffer für…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1WY9D ISIN: NL0010489522 Ticker-Symbol: C9O 
Tradegate
09.07.19
15:08 Uhr
9,000 Euro
+0,220
+2,51 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CONSTELLIUM SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CONSTELLIUM SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,820
9,380
15.07.
28.10.2019 | 21:41
(83 Leser)
(0 Bewertungen)

Constellium Paris: Constellium posts shareholder meeting materials in connection with its contemplated move from the Netherlands to France

AMSTERDAM, the Netherlands, Oct. 28, 2019) and are available free of charge at the Company's Amsterdam office. This EGM is being held in connection with the Company's contemplated move of its corporate seat from Amsterdam, the Netherlands to Paris, France.

About Constellium
Constellium (NYSE: CSTM) is a global sector leader that develops innovative, value added aluminium products for a broad scope of markets and applications, including aerospace, automotive and packaging. Constellium generated €5.7 billion of revenue in 2018.


Ryan Wentling - Investor Relations
Phone: +1 443 988 0600
Investor-relations@constellium.com (mailto:Investor-relations@constellium.com)		Delphine Dahan-Kocher - Communications, NA
Phone: +1 443 420 7860
delphine.dahan-kocher@constellium.com (mailto:christel.des-royeries@constellium.com%20%0d)


© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)