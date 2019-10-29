Gainey Capital Corp.: Gainey Temporarily Halts Drilling at Las Margaritas Project

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2019 / Gainey Capital Corp. (TSXV:GNC) (OTC:GNYPF) ("Gainey" or the "Company") has temporarily halted all drilling activity at its Las Margaritas Property in Durango, Mexico following discussions with the local Indigenous groups. Gainey representatives and management are engaged in a dialogue to understand the concerns of community members and further updates will be provided as information is received.

Gainey is a gold and silver exploration, development and ore processing company exploring an aggregate of 14,000+ hectares strategically located in the gold/silver-rich Sierra Madre Occidental Trend in western Mexico. The Company's mill, located on its El Colomo property, is capable of processing up to 300 tons of ore per day. Additional information on Gainey, its current operations and its vision, is available on the Company's website at www.gaineycapital.com or from info@gaineycapital.com.

