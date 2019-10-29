The 3DEXPERIENCE Platform combines modeling, simulation, data science, artificial intelligence and collaboration in the virtual world to achieve sustainable innovation in life sciences

Dassault Systèmes, together with Medidata Solutions, will lead the digital transformation of life sciences in the age of personalized medicine and patient-centric experience

Connecting the 3DEXPERIENCE Platform with Medidata's Clinical Trial platform connects the dots between research, development, manufacturing, clinical trials and commercial deployment throughout the entire healthcare ecosystem

Dassault Systèmes (Paris:DSY) (Euronext Paris: #13065, DSY.PA) today announced the completion of its acquisition of Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDSO), whose clinical expertise and cloud-based solutions power the smarter development and commercialization of treatments. The acquisition positions Dassault Systèmes to lead the digital transformation of life sciences in the age of personalized medicine and patient-centric experience through a comprehensive offering that reflects a deep understanding of healthcare, its ecosystem and market needs.

"Together with Medidata's solutions and its great talents that we are delighted to welcome, we bring an unmatched combination of assets to reinforce our vision, science-based culture, and life sciences industry knowledge and know-how. Medidata will be a core brand in our information intelligence domain," said Bernard Charlès, Vice Chairman and CEO, Dassault Systèmes. "By combining data intelligence and simulation, we power smarter therapeutics for healthier people. The inclusive and multi-discipline 3DEXPERIENCE platform will be key for healthcare innovators to anticipate and address the needs of the industry's transformation toward affordable precision healthcare in the 21st century. The virtual world will push the bounds of possibilities to transform not only research and science, but also the entire pharmaceutical and medical device industry and medicine, in general. We made virtual twins of cars and airplanes possible. We will do the same for the human body."

Life sciences companies today are following the path of companies in aerospace, automotive and high-tech, as well as many other industries that have embraced digital transformation in the experience economy to deliver personalized experiences, instead of just products. Managing the complexity of personalized medicine requires a digital platform to connect the dots between people, ideas and data. The combination of Dassault Systèmes and Medidata solutions will enable that connection.

With the 3DEXPERIENCE platform and Medidata solutions, life sciences companies can accelerate industrial performance, improve clinical trials, design and drug development efficiency, and create tailored treatments that deliver tangible benefits to patients.

Building on historical strengths and further leveraging real-world data, Dassault Systèmes is able to close the loop and allow everyone involved in the innovation and commercialization of therapeutics the research laboratory, the clinical trials site, the factory and the patient to collaborate, enriching the entire continuum with data-driven decision-making and continuous knowledge capitalization.

"The Medidata and Dassault Systèmes teams already share a common vision to build sustainable innovation and improve lives, and now we will move forward with our shared commitment to a full integration that will benefit our clients and partners," said Tarek Sherif, Co-founder, Chairman and CEO, Medidata. "With the combination of Dassault Systèmes and Medidata, we have never been in a stronger position to fulfill our ambition to bring the right treatment to the right patient at the right time."

Following the rapid integration of Medidata talent into Dassault Systèmes, Medidata will operate as a Dassault Systèmes brand powered by the 3DEXPERIENCE platform. The life sciences industry will become Dassault Systèmes' second largest core business after transportation and mobility, advancing sustainable innovation in the biosphere through the intelligent use of biological, chemical and materials science, clinical trials and real-world data on the cloud.

Under the terms of the agreement, as announced on June 12, 2019, Dassault Systèmes acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Medidata for $92.25 per share in cash, representing a total enterprise value of approximately 5.8 billion.

As a result of the completion of the acquisition, Medidata ceased trading on NASDAQ as of the close of trading on Monday October 28, 2019.

