Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 29.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 615 internationalen Medien
Eilmeldung: Volltreffer für…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 901295 ISIN: FR0000130650 Ticker-Symbol: DSY1 
Tradegate
28.10.19
13:24 Uhr
134,50 Euro
-0,10
-0,07 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
CAC-40
1-Jahres-Chart
DASSAULT SYSTEMES SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DASSAULT SYSTEMES SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
136,05
136,25
28.10.
136,10
136,25
07:35
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
DASSAULT SYSTEMES
DASSAULT SYSTEMES SE Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DASSAULT SYSTEMES SE134,50-0,07 %
MEDIDATA SOLUTIONS INC82,50+0,61 %