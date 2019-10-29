Infortrend Partners with the Largest Demo Lab in Germany

TAIPEI, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Infortrend Technology, Inc. (TWSE: 2495), the industry-leading enterprise storage provider, announces that it has installed all-flash array storage solutions at e-shelter, the largest data center in Europe.

The partnership with e-shelter's innovation lab is for end users and partners to evaluate Infortrend's leading edge technologies together with other innovations from hardware and cloud technology providers.

From October 2019, Infortrend has partnered with Kioxia (formerly Toshiba), the leading memory vendor, by installing a PoC (Proof of Concept) solution, including enterprise-level SSDs and our EonStor GSa all-flash array storage systems, which has received a five-star review along with Editor's Choice Award from IT Pro Magazine. This PoC unit aims to serve applications requiring high-IOPS, such as database, virtualization, render farm services, and surveillance. In addition, a storage server, EonServ 7000 is installed to further off-load high workloads in surveillance applications.

"This collaboration with Kioxia and e-shelter, gives us the opportunity to introduce our high performance and high availability storage solutions. It's also easier for our customers to test and evaluate our solutions and data services. I know we have good products so it's exciting to know that customers can now test them and see it for themselves. I'm certain they'll love them," commented Victor Chiang, General Manager of Infortrend Europe Ltd.

About Infortrend

Infortrend (TWSE: 2495) has been developing and manufacturing storage solutions since 1993. With a strong emphasis on in-house design, testing, and manufacturing, Infortrend storage delivers performance and scalability with the latest standards, user friendly data services, personal after-sales support, and unrivaled value. For more information, please visit www.infortrend.com

