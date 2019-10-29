Wirecard Launches boon Planet: First Payment App With Fully Digital Neo-banking Services and Dynamic Loyalty Functionality

- After a successful pilot phase boon Planet is now available to everyone

- Users can open a fully digital bank account in five minutes, transfer money in real time and carry out contactless payments with their smart device

- Unique features: In the future, services such as insurance, mobility, and digital loyalty features as well as overdraft allowance and savings plans will be integrated

- Wirecard sets new standards with boon Planet - users no longer have to leave the app to manage their everyday finances

ASCHHEIM, Germany, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wirecard, the global innovation leader for digital financial technology, has launched boon Planet, the first payment app with neo-banking services. Users can manage their entire everyday financial life within the app and will benefit in the future from additional services such as insurance, mobility, and loyalty features, along with additional financial services.

With boon Planet, a fully comprehensive digital bank account can be opened in five minutes. Users can make SEPA transfers and receive a physical debit Mastercard in combination with their boon app. In addition, users have a complete overview of all their finances and can carry out contactless payments with a smart device or physical card. Thanks to the multi-banking function, users will soon also be able to integrate their accounts with other banks to boon Planet, benefiting from a holistic overview of their finances. Other banking services such as overdrafts and savings plans will also be integrated.

In addition to banking and payment, boon Planet will offer innovative loyalty solutions in the future. Users can collect digital bonus points with every payment and redeem the funds for payments via the app. Additional digital financial services such as insurance will also be made available. For example, upon paying for a valuable item with boon, users can then insure their new purchase immediately within the app. Strategic partnerships with mobility providers are also planned for the future, resulting in the integration of traffic apps directly into boon Planet. For example, consumers could book and pay for a taxi or bike sharing services, all within boon Planet.

Claudia Kaub, Head of Consumer Solutions at Wirecard, said, "After a successful pilot phase, we are very pleased to announce the general availability of boon Planet. Not only do we cover the entire world of digital payment and banking from a single source, but can also progressively expand our ecosystem and add new relevant services to make everyday life easier for consumers. All of these features make our offering highly unique."

boon is based on the Wirecard Financial Commerce platform from the front end to the back end and is the Group's B2C product. Today, boon is available throughout Europe for Apple Pay, Google Pay, Garmin Pay and Fitbit Pay. In future, boon will also be launched outside Europe. boon can be used as a complete white label or co-branded solution for Wirecard's existing and future corporate partners.

boon Planet is now available for all Android users in Germany. iOS users will also be able to download the solution soon. Other countries will follow in the near future. Stay tuned: https://www.beboon.com

