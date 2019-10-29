Atlantic Nickel's Drilling Upgrades Mineral Resource and Adds Significant Underground Resource Potential at Santa Rita; Realizes First Trial Production of Nickel Concentrate

LONDON, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Highlights

30,785m RC infill drilling program for nickel sulphide completed upgrading open pit Resource block model and de-risking over half of the expected initial mine life of 8 years

Updated Mineral Resource (open pit) increased to 59Mt at 0.33% NiS, 0.11% Cu

Diamond drilling program of 75,500m completed below the current open pit, including 5,000m of drilling for metallurgical sample collection

Drilling below the open pit Resource further defines and extends mineralization amenable to underground mining. A Resource model update for this material is pending in Q1 2020.

Atlantic Nickel ("Atlantic Nickel" or the "Company") and Appian Capital Advisory LLP ("Appian") are pleased to announce recent drilling results, an updated Mineral Resource estimate for the Santa Rita nickel sulphide re-start project ("Santa Rita" or the "Project") located in Brazil.

Atlantic Nickel, the 100% owner of Santa Rita, was acquired by Appian in 2018. The Company is undergoing significant work prior to commercial production in 2020. Mining operations have resumed on site with over 2Mt safely blasted and hauled to date. Post refurbishment, commissioning began earlier this year with the successful testing of the primary crusher with 20kt of ore from stockpiles. The plant is now producing concentrate. A large 30,785m program of infill RC, diamond drilling of the Mineral Resource amenable to open pit mining methods was completed earlier this year de-risking over half of the expected initial mine life of 8 years, informing the medium range resource model. A large program of diamond drilling commenced in August 2018, is now complete delineating significant underground resource potential below the open pit. Following the drilling, an updated reserve statement is expected to be completed in Q1 2020.

Atlantic Nickel holds a high-quality, scalable sulphide nickel deposit that presents significant upside and supports a defensive cost position within the second quartile of the cost curve. Leveraging a well-planned and executed care and maintenance programme and a first-class processing plant, a safe and fast ramp-up to operations is expected. The project is fully permitted with a revised and balanced sales book from strategic offtakers supporting production for mid-2020. With the new resource model and further underground resource potential, operations could be delivering concentrate into a well-established route to market for over 20 years. It is also one of a very limited number of nickel sulphide mines globally gaining exposure to attractive commodity fundamentals, the high-growth potential of the electric vehicle industry.

Overview

Mineral Resource (Open Pit):

30,785m RC infill drilling program using direct assaying for nickel sulphide (NiS) was completed to upgrade the open pit Resource block model, a new strategy compared with past operations

RC infill drilling program using direct assaying for nickel sulphide (NiS) was completed to upgrade the open pit Resource block model, a new strategy compared with past operations Updated Mineral Resource (open pit) (at US$8.78 /t net smelter return (NSR) cut off)[1]

/t net smelter return (NSR) cut off)[1] Measured, Indicated: 59,173k tonnes at 0.33% NiS, 0.11% Cu

A Whittle derived constraining resource shell based on Measured, Indicated tonnages, US$6.50 /lb Ni, US$3.00 /lb Cu, updated costs/marketing parameters has been used to declare the Mineral Resource.

Mineral Resources were estimated and declared using definitions under the 2014 CIM Definition Standards. Wood PLC are the QP's and are authoring the related sections for the NI 43-101 Technical Report

1,958m of diamond drilling was completed in the open pit resource area to provide additional samples for metallurgical variability testing. Geometallurgical modelling work is in progress with Wood PLC

of diamond drilling was completed in the open pit resource area to provide additional samples for metallurgical variability testing. Geometallurgical modelling work is in progress with Wood PLC The updated Mineral Resource model, geotechnical data will inform an updated mine plan supporting mining of the open pit in 2020

Underground Resource Drilling:

75,500m program of diamond drilling completed. This includes 5,000m of drilling for metallurgical sample collection

program of diamond drilling completed. This includes of drilling for metallurgical sample collection The diamond drilling program is aimed at infill drilling, extension of the underground resource potential below the open pit up to 1,000m RL

RL The drilling to date confirms the continuation of significant thicknesses of disseminated sulphide mineralisation amenable to bulk mining methods

So far every hole has intercepted significant intervals of nickel sulphide mineralisation. Highlights to date include:

179 m@ 0.68% NiS, 0.11% Cu from 384m in MBS-665

124 m@ 0.80% NiS, 0.09% Cu from 397m in MBS-686

209 m@ 0.74% NiS, 0.20% Cu from 436m in MBS-931

191 m@ 0.79% NiS, 0.11% Cu from 321m in MBS-821

96 m@ 0.93% NiS, 0.15% Cu from 616m in MBS-865

134 m@ 0.62% NiS, 0.07% Cu from 145m in MBS-870

in MBS-870 Several of the deep diamond drill holes have now intercepted intervals of massive, semi- massive sulphide mineralisation, typically below the main disseminated sulphide horizon, within the dunite, which represents a change to the previous geological model.

Results received from the massive, semi-massive sulphides to date returned 5m @ 3.4% NiS from 1,164m from hole MBS-1061 (Fig 2)

@ 3.4% NiS from from hole MBS-1061 (Fig 2) The underground drilling program is complemented by three dedicated geotechnical holes

The diamond drilling program will form the basis for an updated Mineral Resource estimate, a preliminary economic assessment (PEA) for a sub-level caving underground project. Drilling to date has confirmed the internal scoping level assessment from 2018

Atlantic Nickel expects to delineate a significant resource below the current open pit Mineral Resource representing a potential underground mining opportunity. The estimated range of tonnes, grade of the deeper exploration target are:

80- 120 Mt at 0.58-0.70% NiS, 0.20-0.23% Cu at a US$40 /t NSR cut-off estimated within current interim block models

The estimated exploration target material occurs immediately below the base case open pit (see Figure 1 below). The target is supported by a geological model, significant drill sampling and is an extension of the block model containing the Mineral Resource estimate

Drilling results

Mineral Resource (Open Pit):

The resource model was updated using the 30,785m RC infill drill program. The RC infill drilling targeted the first four years of production. The updated Resource model will provide the basis for a new mine plan and a geo-metallurgical model for the re-start of production in 2020.

The detailed program confirmed the nickel sulphide mineralisation, grade, provides greatly improved resolution (at 10-20m x 20m drill spacing) of grades and geological units for medium range mine planning. The increased the percentage of Measured, Indicated Mineral Resources in the constraining pit shell, will enable better operational planning and form a basis for improved grade control as well as ore-typing for optimised plant feed blending.

Underground Resource Drilling:

The large underground diamond drilling program is nearing completion and at its peak utilised twelve diamond drill rigs. All core was logged, sampled and stored at Atlantic Nickel's core storage facility. The program was designed to upgrade the known extent of the Mineral Resource and improve the resource confidence. The drilling targeted the wider, better grade zones of the orebody that were evident in the historical drilling data.

The results to date have confirmed the higher grade, wider nature of the deeper mineralisation below the open pit. The mineralisation remains open at depth and along strike. These extensions will be tested with step-out holes in the near future.

The logging confirms the continuity at depth of wide zones of disseminated sulphide mineralisation, largely hosted in pyroxenite, harzburgite, and dunite layers. Encouraging intervals of semi-massive to massive sulphide mineralisation have now been intercepted in several of the deeper diamond holes. This semi-massive to massive mineralisation lies below the main disseminated ore body, is mostly hosted in dunite. This includes high-grade nickel intercepts related to massive, semi-massive pyrrhotite, pentlandite, chalcopyrite from hole MBS-1061, returned 5m @ 3.4% NiS, 0.17% Cu. These results highlighting higher tenors of semi-massive sulphide are in-line with the classical geology model vectoring towards the base of the ultramafic intrusion.

The results to date demonstrate that the Resource is continuous at depths, will inform an updated economic assessment in due course.

On completion of the resource drilling, a geophysical crew will be mobilised to complete down hole EM (Electro-magnetic) measurements on a number of the deep drill holes. This survey is designed to detect electrical conductors in the vicinity of the holes, is expected to guide the next round of extension drilling towards potentially more sulphide rich, higher grade mineralisation.

Quality assurance

The Mineral Resource estimate was carried out by Wood qualified persons Timothy O. Kuhl Douglas Reid, Dr Harry Parker, and MTS qualified person Dr. Ted Eggleston. The individuals have been involved with Atlantic Nickel for 18 months. Database completion, quality assurance/quality control, sampling protocols were reviewed, signed off in conjunction with Mineral Resource estimation workflows. The work was supervised by Angelica Torres, Appian Brasil, Ken Brisebois Appian London. Mineral Resources were estimated and declared using definitions under the 2014 CIM Definition Standards. Wood and MTS act as the QP and have authored the related sections for the NI 43-101 Technical Report.

Over the duration of the work programs, sample preparation, analyses were performed by ALS Chemex, an accredited independent laboratory. Sample preparation was accomplished by ALS Chemex in Belo Horizonte, Brazil. Sample analysis have been accomplished by ALS Chemex laboratories in Vancouver, Canada, Perth, Australia, Lima, Peru.

Sample preparation, analytical procedures for samples that support Mineral Resource estimation are in line with industry standard methods for nickel, copper.

Paulo Castellari, CEO of Atlantic Nickel, Appian Brazil commented:

"I am delighted by these robust drill results, the updated Mineral Resource (open pit), promoting a well-managed restart of open pit mining operations in 2020. The results from the deep diamond drilling below the open pit Mineral Resource support Atlantic Nickel's potential towards a long-life operation beyond the open pit. I am also excited about the exploration potential both on the mining lease, on our extensive exploration land package around the operation. There are significant surface targets our teams will be investigating, drill testing over the coming 12 to 18 months. The addition of an open pit satellite resource could prove very valuable to the operation.

Since acquisition, Appian has materially de-risked the mine, the open pit provides a promising platform for development. I am confident that we are well positioned with a low-cost, long-life mine, set to benefit from existing infrastructure, positive trends in the nickel market. These fundamentals underline Atlantic Nickel's ability to generate strong investor returns, I look forward to providing further updates."

About Appian Capital Advisory LLP

Appian Capital Advisory LLP is the investment advisor to the Appian Natural Resources Fund LP, the Appian Natural Resources Fund II LP, long-term value focused private equity funds that invest solely in mining or mining related companies. Appian is a leading investment advisor in the metals, mining industry, with worldwide experience across South America, North America, Australia, Africa, a track record of successfully supporting companies to achieve their development targets. Five of the Fund's eight investments are currently in production, with a further two expected to be on-line in 18 months.

About Atlantic Nickel

Atlantic Nickel is the owner, operator of Santa Rita, an open-pit nickel-copper-cobalt sulphide operation located in Bahia, Brazil. Santa Rita is a fully permitted, restart ready, past-producing nickel mine benefitting from US$1bn of prior investment, has an estimated production capacity of 6.5Mtpa. One of the largest open pit nickel sulphide mines in the world, Santa Rita was operated by Mirabela Nickel Ltd. for 6 years prior to being placed on care and maintenance in 2015.

Appian, Atlantic Nickel have identified a 20+ year mine restart project, consisting of open pit reserves, an underground exploration target. Restart of the operation is underway. Key recent milestones on site include the completion of plant refurbishment activities and the commencement of blasting. Offtake partners have been identified; commercial production is expected in 2020.

This press release contains "forward-looking information". Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation: statements with respect to Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resource estimates (including proposals for the potential growth, extension and/or upgrade thereof and any future economic benefits which may be derived therefrom) and expansion and development plans including with respect to certain maiden Mineral Resource Estimates, proposed exploration plans, and sufficiency of future funding. These statements are based on information currently available to the Company and the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. In certain cases, forward-looking information may be identified by such terms as "anticipates", "believes", "could", "estimates", "expects", "may", "shall", "will", or "would". Forward-looking information contained in this news release is based on certain factors and assumptions regarding, among other things, the estimation of Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves, the realization of resource estimates and reserve estimates, metal prices, the timing and amount of future exploration and development expenditures, the availability of necessary financing and materials to continue to explore and develop Santa Rita in the short and long-term, the progress of exploration and development activities as currently proposed and anticipated, the receipt of necessary regulatory approvals and permits, and assumptions with respect to currency fluctuations, environmental risks, title disputes or claims, and other similar matters. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect.

Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include: changes in market conditions, unsuccessful exploration results, possibility of project cost overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses, changes in the costs and timing of the development of new deposits, inaccurate mineral reserve and resource estimates, changes in the price of gold, unanticipated changes in key management personnel, failure to obtain permits as anticipated or at all, failure of exploration and/or development activities to progress as currently anticipated or at all, and general economic conditions. Mining exploration and development is an inherently risky business. Accordingly, actual events may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements. These and other factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by the Company or on its behalf, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Appendix - Atlantic Nickel Mineral Resource Tabulation (Open Pit Only) Class kt NiS (%) Cu (%) Co (%) Measured 13,167 0.38 0.13 0.01 Indicated 46,006 0.31 0.11 0.01 Meas + Ind 59,173 0.33 0.11 0.01









Inferred 45 0.25 0.10 0.01 1. The Qualified Persons for the Mineral Resource estimate are Timothy O. Kuhl, RM SME

(Wood), Douglas Reid RM SME (Wood), Dr. Harry Parker, RM SME (Wood), Dr Ted

Eggleston RM SME (MTS). 2. Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic

viability. 3. Metal prices used for the Mineral Resource estimate are: US$6.50/lb nickel, US$3.00/lb

copper, US$20.00/lb cobalt. 4. A Net Smelter Return (NSR) cut-off of US$8.78/tonne was used for the Mineral Resource

estimate. 5. Mineral Resources are reported within a resource shell.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1018684/Atlantic_Nickel_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1018685/Atlantic_Nickel_2.jpg

[1] Pending final geotechnical analysis

Appendix - Intercepts from 2018, 2019 diamond drilling program

holeid Intercepts holeid Intercepts MBS-640 15 m@ 0.15% NiS from 327m MBS-1018 21 m@ 0.3% NiS from 641m 46 m@ 0.36% NiS from 394m 122 m@ 0.67% NiS from 669m 60 m@ 0.63% NiS from 442m 15 m@ 0.33% NiS from 803m 14 m@ 0.28% NiS from 510m 21 m@ 0.17% NiS from 825m MBS-647 108 m@ 0.41% NiS from 372m MBS-1021 10 m@ 0.3% NiS from 570m 31 m@ 0.68% NiS from 485m 39 m@ 0.55% NiS from 616m MBS-654 9 m@ 0.29% NiS from 294m 12 m@ 0.21% NiS from 675m 180 m@ 0.69% NiS from 320m MBS-1022 27 m@ 0.56% NiS from 0m MBS-657 27 m@ 0.22% NiS from 348m 19 m@ 0.3% NiS from 42m 18 m@ 0.18% NiS from 415m MBS-1023 64 m@ 0.45% NiS from 540m 63 m@ 0.44% NiS from 441m 18 m@ 0.21% NiS from 642m 65 m@ 0.74% NiS from 528m MBS-1024 99 m@ 0.46% NiS from 497m MBS-665 179 m@ 0.68% NiS from 384m 29 m@ 0.32% NiS from 605m MBS-686 36 m@ 0.23% NiS from 355m 54 m@ 0.47% NiS from 648m 124 m@ 0.8% NiS from 397m 16 m@ 0.34% NiS from 704m 12 m@ 0.19% NiS from 580m MBS-1025 42 m@ 0.42% NiS from 493m MBS-689 50 m@ 0.66% NiS from 429m 76 m@ 0.5% NiS from 544m 13 m@ 0.51% NiS from 498m 31 m@ 0.17% NiS from 635m MBS-695 101 m@ 0.84% NiS from 379m 16 m@ 0.16% NiS from 669m 45 m@ 0.39% NiS from 506m MBS-1026 23 m@ 0.21% NiS from 468m 13 m@ 0.32% NiS from 559m 96 m@ 0.58% NiS from 529m 22 m@ 0.29% NiS from 613m 60 m@ 0.54% NiS from 626m MBS-708 30 m@ 0.23% NiS from 311m MBS-1027 140 m@ 0.55% NiS from 616m

35 m@ 0.2% NiS from 386m 27 m@ 0.42% NiS from 771m

53 m@ 0.32% NiS from 429m MBS-1028 160 m@ 0.51% NiS from 520m 25 m@ 0.51% NiS from 490m 11 m@ 0.67% NiS from 687m 16 m@ 0.17% NiS from 549m 18 m@ 0.64% NiS from 720m MBS-729 83 m@ 0.36% NiS from 226m 31 m@ 0.22% NiS from 745m 16 m@ 0.57% NiS from 337m MBS-1029 85 m@ 0.57% NiS from 564m 39 m@ 0.47% NiS from 413m 49 m@ 0.41% NiS from 656m MBS-820 114 m@ 0.77% NiS from 331m MBS-1030 56 m@ 0.23% NiS from 0m 22 m@ 0.64% NiS from 480m MBS-1031 44 m@ 0.52% NiS from 615m MBS-821 17 m@ 0.19% NiS from 290m MBS-1033 26 m@ 0.36% NiS from 570m 191 m@ 0.79% NiS from 321m 65 m@ 0.36% NiS from 602m 10 m@ 0.17% NiS from 527m 33 m@ 0.59% NiS from 670m MBS-823 11 m@ 0.29% NiS from 1m 13 m@ 0.22% NiS from 784m 12 m@ 0.46% NiS from 40m MBS-1034A 98 m@ 0.55% NiS from 220m 22 m@ 0.29% NiS from 99m MBS-1039 96 m@ 0.37% NiS from 699m MBS-865 19 m@ 0.34% NiS from 511m 20 m@ 0.23% NiS from 807m 43 m@ 0.31% NiS from 569m 23 m@ 0.44% NiS from 864m 96 m@ 0.93% NiS from 616m MBS-1040 33 m@ 0.32% NiS from 354m MBS-866 68 m@ 0.38% NiS from 0m 32 m@ 0.19% NiS from 409m MBS-866A 54 m@ 0.39% NiS from 0m 91 m@ 0.52% NiS from 447m 13 m@ 0.16% NiS from 80m MBS-1043 21 m@ 0.65% NiS from 770m MBS-867 70 m@ 0.64% NiS from 592m MBS-1044 11 m@ 0.19% NiS from 704m 19 m@ 0.22% NiS from 709m 119 m@ 0.71% NiS from 726m MBS-868 17 m@ 0.25% NiS from 483m 17 m@ 0.72% NiS from 847m 94 m@ 0.47% NiS from 509m 23 m@ 0.23% NiS from 870m 80 m@ 0.66% NiS from 609m MBS-1046 137 m@ 0.68% NiS from 645m 16 m@ 0.23% NiS from 733m 32 m@ 0.44% NiS from 810m MBS-869 14 m@ 0.5% NiS from 46m MBS-1047 127 m@ 0.45% NiS from 594m 11 m@ 0.34% NiS from 114m MBS-1048 15 m@ 0.64% NiS from 787m MBS-870 134 m@ 0.62% NiS from 145m 25 m@ 0.3% NiS from 844m 13 m@ 0.8% NiS from 289m MBS-1049 124 m@ 0.42% NiS from 637m MBS-871 84 m@ 0.46% NiS from 466m 25 m@ 0.54% NiS from 813m 38 m@ 0.32% NiS from 570m MBS-1050 154 m@ 0.53% NiS from 674m 12 m@ 0.68% NiS from 614m 13 m@ 0.26% NiS from 836m MBS-872 29 m@ 0.4% NiS from 434m 27 m@ 0.37% NiS from 877m 22 m@ 0.46% NiS from 495m MBS-1051 51 m@ 0.31% NiS from 569m 101 m@ 0.71% NiS from 539m 10 m@ 0.6% NiS from 812m MBS-873 25 m@ 0.73% NiS from 538m MBS-1052 130 m@ 0.53% NiS from 704m 20 m@ 0.42% NiS from 589m 29 m@ 0.31% NiS from 878m 14 m@ 0.25% NiS from 617m MBS-1053 21 m@ 0.22% NiS from 912m MBS-874 100 m@ 0.39% NiS from 443m MBS-1054 123 m@ 0.56% NiS from 679m 37 m@ 0.27% NiS from 562m 17 m@ 0.27% NiS from 846m MBS-875 92 m@ 0.38% NiS from 0m MBS-1055 22 m@ 0.32% NiS from 647m 24 m@ 0.44% NiS from 116m 95 m@ 0.71% NiS from 677m MBS-876 83 m@ 0.58% NiS from 188m MBS-1056 64 m@ 0.47% NiS from 918m MBS-877 10 m@ 0.3% NiS from 459m 7 m@ 1.11% NiS from 1017m 87 m@ 0.45% NiS from 510m MBS-1057 11 m@ 0.33% NiS from 740m MBS-878 13 m@ 0.5% NiS from 32m 52 m@ 0.48% NiS from 777m 74 m@ 0.51% NiS from 57m 53 m@ 0.46% NiS from 848m MBS-879 13 m@ 0.54% NiS from 25m MBS-1058 53 m@ 0.56% NiS from 899m 55 m@ 0.3% NiS from 56m 41 m@ 0.31% NiS from 978m MBS-880 10 m@ 0.21% NiS from 0m MBS-1060 93 m@ 0.72% NiS from 973m 57 m@ 0.49% NiS from 54m MBS-1061 11 m@ 0.19% NiS from 896m MBS-931 209 m@ 0.74% NiS from 436m 41 m@ 0.64% NiS from 919m 19 m@ 0.19% NiS from 650m MBS-1064 149 m@ 0.68% NiS from 940m MBS-932 11 m@ 0.29% NiS from 517m 11 m@ 0.21% NiS from 1098m 158 m@ 0.7% NiS from 542m MBS-1066 163 m@ 0.62% NiS from 898m MBS-933 82 m@ 0.48% NiS from 66m MBS-1069 15 m@ 0.28% NiS from 693m MBS-934 97 m@ 0.35% NiS from 540m 92 m@ 0.71% NiS from 736m 26 m@ 0.56% NiS from 659m 28 m@ 0.21% NiS from 847m MBS-935 28 m@ 0.21% NiS from 94m MBS-1074 81 m@ 0.69% NiS from 890m 17 m@ 0.29% NiS from 142m 22 m@ 0.15% NiS from 976m MBS-936 106 m@ 0.52% NiS from 520m MBS-1079 14 m@ 0.24% NiS from 619m 39 m@ 0.7% NiS from 627m 22 m@ 0.66% NiS from 742m MBS-937 38 m@ 0.66% NiS from 569m MBS-1080 21 m@ 0.57% NiS from 1084m 10 m@ 0.25% NiS from 642m MBS-1089 52 m@ 0.21% NiS from 384m MBS-938 77 m@ 0.47% NiS from 8m 19 m@ 0.25% NiS from 436m MBS-939 51 m@ 0.45% NiS from 159m 37 m@ 0.32% NiS from 463m 9 m@ 0.45% NiS from 221m 21 m@ 0.49% NiS from 518m MBS-941 35 m@ 0.32% NiS from 62m







22 m@ 0.2% NiS from 112m









Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1018684/Atlantic_Nickel_1.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1018685/Atlantic_Nickel_2.jpg