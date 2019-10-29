Atlantic Nickel's Drilling Upgrades Mineral Resource and Adds Significant Underground Resource Potential at Santa Rita; Realizes First Trial Production of Nickel Concentrate

LONDON, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
Highlights
- 30,785m RC infill drilling program for nickel sulphide completed upgrading open pit Resource block model and de-risking over half of the expected initial mine life of 8 years
- Updated Mineral Resource (open pit) increased to 59Mt at 0.33% NiS, 0.11% Cu
- Diamond drilling program of 75,500m completed below the current open pit, including 5,000m of drilling for metallurgical sample collection
- Drilling below the open pit Resource further defines and extends mineralization amenable to underground mining. A Resource model update for this material is pending in Q1 2020.
Atlantic Nickel ("Atlantic Nickel" or the "Company") and Appian Capital Advisory LLP ("Appian") are pleased to announce recent drilling results, an updated Mineral Resource estimate for the Santa Rita nickel sulphide re-start project ("Santa Rita" or the "Project") located in Brazil.
Atlantic Nickel, the 100% owner of Santa Rita, was acquired by Appian in 2018. The Company is undergoing significant work prior to commercial production in 2020. Mining operations have resumed on site with over 2Mt safely blasted and hauled to date. Post refurbishment, commissioning began earlier this year with the successful testing of the primary crusher with 20kt of ore from stockpiles. The plant is now producing concentrate. A large 30,785m program of infill RC, diamond drilling of the Mineral Resource amenable to open pit mining methods was completed earlier this year de-risking over half of the expected initial mine life of 8 years, informing the medium range resource model. A large program of diamond drilling commenced in August 2018, is now complete delineating significant underground resource potential below the open pit. Following the drilling, an updated reserve statement is expected to be completed in Q1 2020.
Atlantic Nickel holds a high-quality, scalable sulphide nickel deposit that presents significant upside and supports a defensive cost position within the second quartile of the cost curve. Leveraging a well-planned and executed care and maintenance programme and a first-class processing plant, a safe and fast ramp-up to operations is expected. The project is fully permitted with a revised and balanced sales book from strategic offtakers supporting production for mid-2020. With the new resource model and further underground resource potential, operations could be delivering concentrate into a well-established route to market for over 20 years. It is also one of a very limited number of nickel sulphide mines globally gaining exposure to attractive commodity fundamentals, the high-growth potential of the electric vehicle industry.
Overview
Mineral Resource (Open Pit):
- 30,785m RC infill drilling program using direct assaying for nickel sulphide (NiS) was completed to upgrade the open pit Resource block model, a new strategy compared with past operations
- Updated Mineral Resource (open pit) (at US$8.78/t net smelter return (NSR) cut off)[1]
- Measured, Indicated: 59,173k tonnes at 0.33% NiS, 0.11% Cu
- A Whittle derived constraining resource shell based on Measured, Indicated tonnages, US$6.50/lb Ni, US$3.00/lb Cu, updated costs/marketing parameters has been used to declare the Mineral Resource.
- Mineral Resources were estimated and declared using definitions under the 2014 CIM Definition Standards. Wood PLC are the QP's and are authoring the related sections for the NI 43-101 Technical Report
- 1,958m of diamond drilling was completed in the open pit resource area to provide additional samples for metallurgical variability testing. Geometallurgical modelling work is in progress with Wood PLC
- The updated Mineral Resource model, geotechnical data will inform an updated mine plan supporting mining of the open pit in 2020
Underground Resource Drilling:
- 75,500m program of diamond drilling completed. This includes 5,000m of drilling for metallurgical sample collection
- The diamond drilling program is aimed at infill drilling, extension of the underground resource potential below the open pit up to 1,000m RL
- The drilling to date confirms the continuation of significant thicknesses of disseminated sulphide mineralisation amenable to bulk mining methods
- So far every hole has intercepted significant intervals of nickel sulphide mineralisation. Highlights to date include:
- 179 m@ 0.68% NiS, 0.11% Cu from 384m in MBS-665
- 124 m@ 0.80% NiS, 0.09% Cu from 397m in MBS-686
- 209 m@ 0.74% NiS, 0.20% Cu from 436m in MBS-931
- 191 m@ 0.79% NiS, 0.11% Cu from 321m in MBS-821
- 96 m@ 0.93% NiS, 0.15% Cu from 616m in MBS-865
- 134 m@ 0.62% NiS, 0.07% Cu from 145m in MBS-870
- Several of the deep diamond drill holes have now intercepted intervals of massive, semi- massive sulphide mineralisation, typically below the main disseminated sulphide horizon, within the dunite, which represents a change to the previous geological model.
- Results received from the massive, semi-massive sulphides to date returned 5m @ 3.4% NiS from 1,164m from hole MBS-1061 (Fig 2)
- The underground drilling program is complemented by three dedicated geotechnical holes
- The diamond drilling program will form the basis for an updated Mineral Resource estimate, a preliminary economic assessment (PEA) for a sub-level caving underground project. Drilling to date has confirmed the internal scoping level assessment from 2018
- Atlantic Nickel expects to delineate a significant resource below the current open pit Mineral Resource representing a potential underground mining opportunity. The estimated range of tonnes, grade of the deeper exploration target are:
- 80-120 Mt at 0.58-0.70% NiS, 0.20-0.23% Cu at a US$40/t NSR cut-off estimated within current interim block models
- The estimated exploration target material occurs immediately below the base case open pit (see Figure 1 below). The target is supported by a geological model, significant drill sampling and is an extension of the block model containing the Mineral Resource estimate
Drilling results
Mineral Resource (Open Pit):
The resource model was updated using the 30,785m RC infill drill program. The RC infill drilling targeted the first four years of production. The updated Resource model will provide the basis for a new mine plan and a geo-metallurgical model for the re-start of production in 2020.
The detailed program confirmed the nickel sulphide mineralisation, grade, provides greatly improved resolution (at 10-20m x 20m drill spacing) of grades and geological units for medium range mine planning. The increased the percentage of Measured, Indicated Mineral Resources in the constraining pit shell, will enable better operational planning and form a basis for improved grade control as well as ore-typing for optimised plant feed blending.
Underground Resource Drilling:
The large underground diamond drilling program is nearing completion and at its peak utilised twelve diamond drill rigs. All core was logged, sampled and stored at Atlantic Nickel's core storage facility. The program was designed to upgrade the known extent of the Mineral Resource and improve the resource confidence. The drilling targeted the wider, better grade zones of the orebody that were evident in the historical drilling data.
The results to date have confirmed the higher grade, wider nature of the deeper mineralisation below the open pit. The mineralisation remains open at depth and along strike. These extensions will be tested with step-out holes in the near future.
The logging confirms the continuity at depth of wide zones of disseminated sulphide mineralisation, largely hosted in pyroxenite, harzburgite, and dunite layers. Encouraging intervals of semi-massive to massive sulphide mineralisation have now been intercepted in several of the deeper diamond holes. This semi-massive to massive mineralisation lies below the main disseminated ore body, is mostly hosted in dunite. This includes high-grade nickel intercepts related to massive, semi-massive pyrrhotite, pentlandite, chalcopyrite from hole MBS-1061, returned 5m @ 3.4% NiS, 0.17% Cu. These results highlighting higher tenors of semi-massive sulphide are in-line with the classical geology model vectoring towards the base of the ultramafic intrusion.
The results to date demonstrate that the Resource is continuous at depths, will inform an updated economic assessment in due course.
On completion of the resource drilling, a geophysical crew will be mobilised to complete down hole EM (Electro-magnetic) measurements on a number of the deep drill holes. This survey is designed to detect electrical conductors in the vicinity of the holes, is expected to guide the next round of extension drilling towards potentially more sulphide rich, higher grade mineralisation.
Quality assurance
The Mineral Resource estimate was carried out by Wood qualified persons Timothy O. Kuhl Douglas Reid, Dr Harry Parker, and MTS qualified person Dr. Ted Eggleston. The individuals have been involved with Atlantic Nickel for 18 months. Database completion, quality assurance/quality control, sampling protocols were reviewed, signed off in conjunction with Mineral Resource estimation workflows. The work was supervised by Angelica Torres, Appian Brasil, Ken Brisebois Appian London. Mineral Resources were estimated and declared using definitions under the 2014 CIM Definition Standards. Wood and MTS act as the QP and have authored the related sections for the NI 43-101 Technical Report.
Over the duration of the work programs, sample preparation, analyses were performed by ALS Chemex, an accredited independent laboratory. Sample preparation was accomplished by ALS Chemex in Belo Horizonte, Brazil. Sample analysis have been accomplished by ALS Chemex laboratories in Vancouver, Canada, Perth, Australia, Lima, Peru.
Sample preparation, analytical procedures for samples that support Mineral Resource estimation are in line with industry standard methods for nickel, copper.
Paulo Castellari, CEO of Atlantic Nickel, Appian Brazil commented:
"I am delighted by these robust drill results, the updated Mineral Resource (open pit), promoting a well-managed restart of open pit mining operations in 2020. The results from the deep diamond drilling below the open pit Mineral Resource support Atlantic Nickel's potential towards a long-life operation beyond the open pit. I am also excited about the exploration potential both on the mining lease, on our extensive exploration land package around the operation. There are significant surface targets our teams will be investigating, drill testing over the coming 12 to 18 months. The addition of an open pit satellite resource could prove very valuable to the operation.
Since acquisition, Appian has materially de-risked the mine, the open pit provides a promising platform for development. I am confident that we are well positioned with a low-cost, long-life mine, set to benefit from existing infrastructure, positive trends in the nickel market. These fundamentals underline Atlantic Nickel's ability to generate strong investor returns, I look forward to providing further updates."
About Appian Capital Advisory LLP
Appian Capital Advisory LLP is the investment advisor to the Appian Natural Resources Fund LP, the Appian Natural Resources Fund II LP, long-term value focused private equity funds that invest solely in mining or mining related companies. Appian is a leading investment advisor in the metals, mining industry, with worldwide experience across South America, North America, Australia, Africa, a track record of successfully supporting companies to achieve their development targets. Five of the Fund's eight investments are currently in production, with a further two expected to be on-line in 18 months.
About Atlantic Nickel
Atlantic Nickel is the owner, operator of Santa Rita, an open-pit nickel-copper-cobalt sulphide operation located in Bahia, Brazil. Santa Rita is a fully permitted, restart ready, past-producing nickel mine benefitting from US$1bn of prior investment, has an estimated production capacity of 6.5Mtpa. One of the largest open pit nickel sulphide mines in the world, Santa Rita was operated by Mirabela Nickel Ltd. for 6 years prior to being placed on care and maintenance in 2015.
Appian, Atlantic Nickel have identified a 20+ year mine restart project, consisting of open pit reserves, an underground exploration target. Restart of the operation is underway. Key recent milestones on site include the completion of plant refurbishment activities and the commencement of blasting. Offtake partners have been identified; commercial production is expected in 2020.
This press release contains "forward-looking information". Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation: statements with respect to Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resource estimates (including proposals for the potential growth, extension and/or upgrade thereof and any future economic benefits which may be derived therefrom) and expansion and development plans including with respect to certain maiden Mineral Resource Estimates, proposed exploration plans, and sufficiency of future funding. These statements are based on information currently available to the Company and the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. In certain cases, forward-looking information may be identified by such terms as "anticipates", "believes", "could", "estimates", "expects", "may", "shall", "will", or "would". Forward-looking information contained in this news release is based on certain factors and assumptions regarding, among other things, the estimation of Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves, the realization of resource estimates and reserve estimates, metal prices, the timing and amount of future exploration and development expenditures, the availability of necessary financing and materials to continue to explore and develop Santa Rita in the short and long-term, the progress of exploration and development activities as currently proposed and anticipated, the receipt of necessary regulatory approvals and permits, and assumptions with respect to currency fluctuations, environmental risks, title disputes or claims, and other similar matters. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect.
Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include: changes in market conditions, unsuccessful exploration results, possibility of project cost overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses, changes in the costs and timing of the development of new deposits, inaccurate mineral reserve and resource estimates, changes in the price of gold, unanticipated changes in key management personnel, failure to obtain permits as anticipated or at all, failure of exploration and/or development activities to progress as currently anticipated or at all, and general economic conditions. Mining exploration and development is an inherently risky business. Accordingly, actual events may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements. These and other factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by the Company or on its behalf, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.
Appendix - Atlantic Nickel Mineral Resource Tabulation (Open Pit Only)
Class
kt
NiS (%)
Cu (%)
Co (%)
Measured
13,167
0.38
0.13
0.01
Indicated
46,006
0.31
0.11
0.01
Meas + Ind
59,173
0.33
0.11
0.01
Inferred
45
0.25
0.10
0.01
1. The Qualified Persons for the Mineral Resource estimate are Timothy O. Kuhl, RM SME
2. Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic
3. Metal prices used for the Mineral Resource estimate are: US$6.50/lb nickel, US$3.00/lb
4. A Net Smelter Return (NSR) cut-off of US$8.78/tonne was used for the Mineral Resource
5. Mineral Resources are reported within a resource shell.
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1018684/Atlantic_Nickel_1.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1018685/Atlantic_Nickel_2.jpg
[1] Pending final geotechnical analysis
Appendix - Intercepts from 2018, 2019 diamond drilling program
holeid
Intercepts
holeid
Intercepts
MBS-640
15 m@ 0.15% NiS from 327m
MBS-1018
21 m@ 0.3% NiS from 641m
46 m@ 0.36% NiS from 394m
122 m@ 0.67% NiS from 669m
60 m@ 0.63% NiS from 442m
15 m@ 0.33% NiS from 803m
14 m@ 0.28% NiS from 510m
21 m@ 0.17% NiS from 825m
MBS-647
108 m@ 0.41% NiS from 372m
MBS-1021
10 m@ 0.3% NiS from 570m
31 m@ 0.68% NiS from 485m
39 m@ 0.55% NiS from 616m
MBS-654
9 m@ 0.29% NiS from 294m
12 m@ 0.21% NiS from 675m
180 m@ 0.69% NiS from 320m
MBS-1022
27 m@ 0.56% NiS from 0m
MBS-657
27 m@ 0.22% NiS from 348m
19 m@ 0.3% NiS from 42m
18 m@ 0.18% NiS from 415m
MBS-1023
64 m@ 0.45% NiS from 540m
63 m@ 0.44% NiS from 441m
18 m@ 0.21% NiS from 642m
65 m@ 0.74% NiS from 528m
MBS-1024
99 m@ 0.46% NiS from 497m
MBS-665
179 m@ 0.68% NiS from 384m
29 m@ 0.32% NiS from 605m
MBS-686
36 m@ 0.23% NiS from 355m
54 m@ 0.47% NiS from 648m
124 m@ 0.8% NiS from 397m
16 m@ 0.34% NiS from 704m
12 m@ 0.19% NiS from 580m
MBS-1025
42 m@ 0.42% NiS from 493m
MBS-689
50 m@ 0.66% NiS from 429m
76 m@ 0.5% NiS from 544m
13 m@ 0.51% NiS from 498m
31 m@ 0.17% NiS from 635m
MBS-695
101 m@ 0.84% NiS from 379m
16 m@ 0.16% NiS from 669m
45 m@ 0.39% NiS from 506m
MBS-1026
23 m@ 0.21% NiS from 468m
13 m@ 0.32% NiS from 559m
96 m@ 0.58% NiS from 529m
22 m@ 0.29% NiS from 613m
60 m@ 0.54% NiS from 626m
MBS-708
30 m@ 0.23% NiS from 311m
MBS-1027
140 m@ 0.55% NiS from 616m
35 m@ 0.2% NiS from 386m
27 m@ 0.42% NiS from 771m
53 m@ 0.32% NiS from 429m
MBS-1028
160 m@ 0.51% NiS from 520m
25 m@ 0.51% NiS from 490m
11 m@ 0.67% NiS from 687m
16 m@ 0.17% NiS from 549m
18 m@ 0.64% NiS from 720m
MBS-729
83 m@ 0.36% NiS from 226m
31 m@ 0.22% NiS from 745m
16 m@ 0.57% NiS from 337m
MBS-1029
85 m@ 0.57% NiS from 564m
39 m@ 0.47% NiS from 413m
49 m@ 0.41% NiS from 656m
MBS-820
114 m@ 0.77% NiS from 331m
MBS-1030
56 m@ 0.23% NiS from 0m
22 m@ 0.64% NiS from 480m
MBS-1031
44 m@ 0.52% NiS from 615m
MBS-821
17 m@ 0.19% NiS from 290m
MBS-1033
26 m@ 0.36% NiS from 570m
191 m@ 0.79% NiS from 321m
65 m@ 0.36% NiS from 602m
10 m@ 0.17% NiS from 527m
33 m@ 0.59% NiS from 670m
MBS-823
11 m@ 0.29% NiS from 1m
13 m@ 0.22% NiS from 784m
12 m@ 0.46% NiS from 40m
MBS-1034A
98 m@ 0.55% NiS from 220m
22 m@ 0.29% NiS from 99m
MBS-1039
96 m@ 0.37% NiS from 699m
MBS-865
19 m@ 0.34% NiS from 511m
20 m@ 0.23% NiS from 807m
43 m@ 0.31% NiS from 569m
23 m@ 0.44% NiS from 864m
96 m@ 0.93% NiS from 616m
MBS-1040
33 m@ 0.32% NiS from 354m
MBS-866
68 m@ 0.38% NiS from 0m
32 m@ 0.19% NiS from 409m
MBS-866A
54 m@ 0.39% NiS from 0m
91 m@ 0.52% NiS from 447m
13 m@ 0.16% NiS from 80m
MBS-1043
21 m@ 0.65% NiS from 770m
MBS-867
70 m@ 0.64% NiS from 592m
MBS-1044
11 m@ 0.19% NiS from 704m
19 m@ 0.22% NiS from 709m
119 m@ 0.71% NiS from 726m
MBS-868
17 m@ 0.25% NiS from 483m
17 m@ 0.72% NiS from 847m
94 m@ 0.47% NiS from 509m
23 m@ 0.23% NiS from 870m
80 m@ 0.66% NiS from 609m
MBS-1046
137 m@ 0.68% NiS from 645m
16 m@ 0.23% NiS from 733m
32 m@ 0.44% NiS from 810m
MBS-869
14 m@ 0.5% NiS from 46m
MBS-1047
127 m@ 0.45% NiS from 594m
11 m@ 0.34% NiS from 114m
MBS-1048
15 m@ 0.64% NiS from 787m
MBS-870
134 m@ 0.62% NiS from 145m
25 m@ 0.3% NiS from 844m
13 m@ 0.8% NiS from 289m
MBS-1049
124 m@ 0.42% NiS from 637m
MBS-871
84 m@ 0.46% NiS from 466m
25 m@ 0.54% NiS from 813m
38 m@ 0.32% NiS from 570m
MBS-1050
154 m@ 0.53% NiS from 674m
12 m@ 0.68% NiS from 614m
13 m@ 0.26% NiS from 836m
MBS-872
29 m@ 0.4% NiS from 434m
27 m@ 0.37% NiS from 877m
22 m@ 0.46% NiS from 495m
MBS-1051
51 m@ 0.31% NiS from 569m
101 m@ 0.71% NiS from 539m
10 m@ 0.6% NiS from 812m
MBS-873
25 m@ 0.73% NiS from 538m
MBS-1052
130 m@ 0.53% NiS from 704m
20 m@ 0.42% NiS from 589m
29 m@ 0.31% NiS from 878m
14 m@ 0.25% NiS from 617m
MBS-1053
21 m@ 0.22% NiS from 912m
MBS-874
100 m@ 0.39% NiS from 443m
MBS-1054
123 m@ 0.56% NiS from 679m
37 m@ 0.27% NiS from 562m
17 m@ 0.27% NiS from 846m
MBS-875
92 m@ 0.38% NiS from 0m
MBS-1055
22 m@ 0.32% NiS from 647m
24 m@ 0.44% NiS from 116m
95 m@ 0.71% NiS from 677m
MBS-876
83 m@ 0.58% NiS from 188m
MBS-1056
64 m@ 0.47% NiS from 918m
MBS-877
10 m@ 0.3% NiS from 459m
7 m@ 1.11% NiS from 1017m
87 m@ 0.45% NiS from 510m
MBS-1057
11 m@ 0.33% NiS from 740m
MBS-878
13 m@ 0.5% NiS from 32m
52 m@ 0.48% NiS from 777m
74 m@ 0.51% NiS from 57m
53 m@ 0.46% NiS from 848m
MBS-879
13 m@ 0.54% NiS from 25m
MBS-1058
53 m@ 0.56% NiS from 899m
55 m@ 0.3% NiS from 56m
41 m@ 0.31% NiS from 978m
MBS-880
10 m@ 0.21% NiS from 0m
MBS-1060
93 m@ 0.72% NiS from 973m
57 m@ 0.49% NiS from 54m
MBS-1061
11 m@ 0.19% NiS from 896m
MBS-931
209 m@ 0.74% NiS from 436m
41 m@ 0.64% NiS from 919m
19 m@ 0.19% NiS from 650m
MBS-1064
149 m@ 0.68% NiS from 940m
MBS-932
11 m@ 0.29% NiS from 517m
11 m@ 0.21% NiS from 1098m
158 m@ 0.7% NiS from 542m
MBS-1066
163 m@ 0.62% NiS from 898m
MBS-933
82 m@ 0.48% NiS from 66m
MBS-1069
15 m@ 0.28% NiS from 693m
MBS-934
97 m@ 0.35% NiS from 540m
92 m@ 0.71% NiS from 736m
26 m@ 0.56% NiS from 659m
28 m@ 0.21% NiS from 847m
MBS-935
28 m@ 0.21% NiS from 94m
MBS-1074
81 m@ 0.69% NiS from 890m
17 m@ 0.29% NiS from 142m
22 m@ 0.15% NiS from 976m
MBS-936
106 m@ 0.52% NiS from 520m
MBS-1079
14 m@ 0.24% NiS from 619m
39 m@ 0.7% NiS from 627m
22 m@ 0.66% NiS from 742m
MBS-937
38 m@ 0.66% NiS from 569m
MBS-1080
21 m@ 0.57% NiS from 1084m
10 m@ 0.25% NiS from 642m
MBS-1089
52 m@ 0.21% NiS from 384m
MBS-938
77 m@ 0.47% NiS from 8m
19 m@ 0.25% NiS from 436m
MBS-939
51 m@ 0.45% NiS from 159m
37 m@ 0.32% NiS from 463m
9 m@ 0.45% NiS from 221m
21 m@ 0.49% NiS from 518m
MBS-941
35 m@ 0.32% NiS from 62m
22 m@ 0.2% NiS from 112m
Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1018684/Atlantic_Nickel_1.jpg
Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1018685/Atlantic_Nickel_2.jpg