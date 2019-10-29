Valeura Energy Inc. Announces Notice of Financials and Operating Results for Q3

Notice of Financial and Operating Results for the Third Quarter of 2019 and Conference Call

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2019 / Valeura Energy Inc. (TSX:VLE) (LSE:VLU) ("Valeura" or the "Company"), the upstream natural gas producer focused on appraising and developing an unconventional gas accumulation in the Thrace Basin of Turkey in partnership with Equinor, will announce its interim unaudited financial statements and operating results for the third quarter of 2019 before markets open on Wednesday November 13, 2019.

The management team will host an investor and analyst call and question session at 9:00 a.m. Calgary (11:00 a.m. Toronto, 4:00 p.m. London) the same day, Wednesday November 13, 2019. A live audio feed of the call will be available via the webcast link below, and those interested in participating in the question session should use the dial-in numbers below. Please register approximately 15 minutes prior to the start of the call. The quarterly results will be made available on the Company's website at: www.valeuraenergy.com.

Event title: Valeura Third Quarter 2019 Results Conference Call

Webcast link: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2110782/925DB523D4E9677CD92351CF7EAF3C39

Calgary dial-in: +15878802171

Toronto dial-in: +14167648688

North America toll-free: +18883900546

UK toll-free: +44 0800 6522 435

For further information please contact:

Valeura Energy Inc. (General and Investor Enquiries) +1 403 237 7102

Sean Guest, President and CEO

Steve Bjornson, CFO

Robin Martin, Investor Relations Manager

Contact@valeuraenergy.com, IR@valeuraenergy.com

GMP First Energy (Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker) +44 (0) 20 7448 0200

Jonathan Wright, Hugh Sanderson

Canaccord Genuity Limited (Joint Corporate Broker) +44 (0) 20 7523 8000

Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor, James Asensio

CAMARCO (Public Relations, Media Adviser) +44 (0) 20 3757 4980

Owen Roberts, Billy Clegg, Monique Perks, Thayson Pinedo

Valeura@camarco.co.uk

Additional information relating to Valeura is also available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

