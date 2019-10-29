Obuv Rossii Group (MOEX: OBUV), the first publicly traded company in the Russian fashion retail, comprising 909 stores in 367 cities of Russia and two production facilities, announces its operating results for 3Q and 9M ended 30 September 2019.

3Q 2019 OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS:

Group's consolidated unaudited revenue increased by 11.5% y-o-y to RUB 3.713 bln.

Total LFL revenue rose by 8% with LFL sales decreasing by 2.6% and LFL proceeds from cash loans business increasing by 48.3%.

Group's retail chain increased by 52 new directly operated stores. As of 30 September 2019, the total number of the sales points amounted to 895 stores.

Total DOS selling space grew by 20.3% y-o-y to 61,600 sqm.

Within 12 months the number of the loyalty card holders rose by 12.8% y-o-y to 2.449 mln holders.

9M 2019 OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS:

Group's consolidated unaudited revenue increased by 16% y-o-y to RUB 9.071 bln.

Total LFL revenue rose by 7.8% with LFL sales staying static and LFL proceeds from cash loans business increasing by 34.4%.

Group's retail chain increased by 168 new stores, 157 of them being directly operated stores.

Portfolio size in installment sales in 9M 2019 grew by 8.6% to RUB 2.586 bln, portfolio size in cash loans increased by 41.9% to RUB 2.315 bln.

Anton Titov, CEO of Obuv Rossii Group, comments:

We have outperformed the retail chain rollout plans in 2019. In total, approximately 200 new outlets will be launched this year. The LFL revenue from cash loans is rising amid changes in the retail market and strengthening of the service component of stores. As for the Pick-up Points project, we currently have six partners, including logistics operators DPD, PickPoint, and online retailer OZON. For 9M 2019, the Company delivered about 200 thousand parcels. Online sales grew by 29.5%, their share in retail revenue reached 13.8%.

About OBUV ROSSII

Obuv Rossii Group is a federal retail shoe chain, the first publicly traded company in the Russian fashion retail. Obuv Rossii was established in 2003, it is headquartered in Novosibirsk with a representative office in Moscow.

