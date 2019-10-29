DJ MAGNIT PJSC: Magnit Reports 10.5% Sales Growth in 3Q 2019

Magnit Reports 10.5% Sales Growth in 3Q 2019 ******************************************** Krasnodar, Russia (29 October, 2019): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; the Company), one of Russia's leading retailers, announces its 3Q 2019 operating and unaudited financial results. 3Q 2019 key operating and financial highlights: - Total revenue increased by 10.5% to RUB 342.6 billion. - Net retail sales reached RUB 333.0 billion representing 9.1% growth YoY. - Wholesale revenue increased by 97.8% to RUB 9.6 billion primarily driven by distribution of pharmaceutical products. - LFL[1] sales growth stood at -0.7% on 2.8% average ticket growth and 3.4% traffic decline. - The Company opened 613 stores[2] on net basis (276 convenience stores, 1 supermarket and 336 drogerie stores). Total store base as of September 30, 2019 reached 20,497 stores. - Addition of selling space amounted to 207 thousand sq. m. (or 17.2% growth YoY). - The Company redesigned 424 convenience stores and 214 drogerie stores. As of September 30, 2019 the share of refurbished and new stores reached 67% and 48% respectively. - Gross Profit[3] stood at RUB 76.6 billion with margin of 22.4%. The impact of the inventory sell-off held in July-August on gross margin was 144 bps. Adjusted for this one-off factor, gross margin was 23.8% - 31 bps higher YoY due to better commercial terms. - EBITDA was RUB 19.8 billion with 5.8% margin down 124 bps YoY on passive inventory sell-off, LTI provisions and operating expense partially offset by improvements in commercial terms. - Net income decreased by 57.3% YoY and stood at RUB 3.3 billion. Net income margin decreased by 151 bps YoY to 0.9%. Jan Dunning, President and CEO of Magnit, commented: "I see clear signs of improvement in our business. Our convenience and drogerie formats continue to show positive LFL Sales. LFL Traffic, although still negative, is recovering with LFL Basket continuing its positive trend. In the third quarter we took a strategic decision to sell more than half of our passive matrix stock. It had a one-off negative effect on our EBITDA margin and LFL Sales but allowed us to clear up crucial space for our new assortment, a key component of our CVP. During the reporting period we achieved significant assortment improvements, launched the category management function and raised availability. These developments have not yet been evident in the LFL numbers but I am looking to the coming quarters with growing confidence." Key events in 3Q and after the reported period: - In 3Q Magnit sold more than half (RUB 16.7 billion) of its passive matrix inventory, effecting EBITDA margin 144 bps and LFL sales 117 bps. EBITDA margin adjusted[4] pre sell-off was 7.4% and LFL Sales 0.49%. - During 3Q 2019 Magnit appointed two members to its senior leadership team: Anna Bobrova as its HR Director and Andrey Bodrov as its Chief Investment Officer. - Analytical Credit Rating Agency (ACRA) assigned credit rating AA (RU) to PJSC "Magnit" and its securities. The rating outlook is Stable. - Magnit started to roll-out its unique multi-format loyalty program across Russia after the successful launch in three pilot regions in 2Q 2019. As of today, the Company has over 6 million active card users. In the pilot regions the share of tickets with the use of the loyalty card was 46% with penetration in sales reaching 64%. - Magnit launched a confectionary factory in its Industrial Park Krasnodar - Konditer Kubani - the largest confectionary enterprise in the South of Russia. - Magnit started to pilot its new store format - Magnit Vecherniy (Magnit Evening) offering wide range of liquor and low-alcoholic beverages and Private Label products. - In September Magnit opened a revamped Cash&Carry store with the updated pricing model and new services for customers. - Magnit launched its fruit and vegetables private label - Magnit Freshness. Most of the SKUs are produced by Magnit greenhouses located in the South of Russia. - Exchange-traded bonds in a value of RUB 10 billion with an interest rate of 6.9% per annum and 2.5-year duration will be placed on MoEx on November 5th, 2019. FY 2019 Guidance Update Previous New Number of store openings, net Convenience stores 1,500 1,200 Drogerie stores 1,200 1,200 Pharmacies 2,000 1,200 Number of redesigns 2,000 2,300 EBITDA margin Sustainable vs FY 2018 6.5% CAPEX, RUB billion 70-75 70-75 Operating results for 3Q 2019 3Q 2018 3Q 2019 Change Change, % Total net retail sales, million 305,249 332,965 27,716 9.1% RUB Convenience stores 229,682 254,239 24,556 10.7% Supermarkets 52,142 49,263 -2,880 -5.5% Drogerie Stores 23,276 28,719 5,442 23.4% Other formats 148 745 596 401.7% Number of Stores (EOP) 17,392 20,497 3,105 17.9% Convenience stores 12,813 14,507 1,694 13.2% Supermarkets 457 467 10 2.2% Drogerie Stores 4,122 5,523 1,401 34.0% New Store Openings (NET) 482 613 131 27.2% Convenience stores 310 276 -34 -11.0% Supermarkets 0 1 1 n/a Drogerie Stores 172 336 164 95.3% Total Selling Space (EOP), th. 6,092 7,143 1,051 17.2% sq. m. Convenience stores 4,205 4,900 695 16.5% Supermarkets 931 941 10 1.0% Drogerie Stores 954 1,280 325 34.1% New Selling Space, th. sq. m. 148 207 59 40.2% Convenience stores 112 123 10 9.2% Supermarkets -2 2 3 -179.5% Drogerie Stores 37 72 35 93.6% Number of tickets, million 1,137 1,217 80 7.0% Convenience stores 960 1,028 68 7.1% Supermarkets 102 96 -6 -6.0% Drogerie Stores 73 90 16 22.0% Average ticket[5], RUB 269 274 5 1.9% Convenience stores 239 247 8 3.4% Supermarkets 509 512 3 0.5% Drogerie Stores 317 321 4 1.1% Operating results for 9M 2019 9M 2018 9M 2019 Change Change, % Total net retail sales, million 889,994 975,976 85,982 9.7% RUB Convenience stores 673,330 750,016 76,686 11.4% Supermarkets 151,209 146,262 -4,947 -3.3% Drogerie Stores 65,049 78,477 13,428 20.6% Other formats 407 1,222 815 200.3% Number of Stores (EOP) 17,392 20,497 3,105 17.9% Convenience stores 12,813 14,507 1,694 13.2% Supermarkets 457 467 10 2.2% Drogerie Stores 4,122 5,523 1,401 34.0% New Store Openings (NET) 1,094 2,149 1,055 96.4% Convenience stores 688 1,080 392 57.0% Supermarkets 6 0 -6 -100.0% Drogerie Stores 400 1,069 669 167.3% Total Selling Space (EOP), th. 6,092 7,143 1,051 17.2% sq. m. Convenience stores 4,205 4,900 695 16.5% Supermarkets 931 941 10 1.0% Drogerie Stores 954 1,280 325 34.1% New Selling Space, th. sq. m. 337 718 381 113.0% Convenience stores 247 456 209 84.8% Supermarkets 1 -1 -2 -305.2% Drogerie Stores 90 244 154 171.2% Number of tickets, million 3,257 3,472 215 6.6% Convenience stores 2,755 2,940 185 6.7% Supermarkets 295 284 -11 -3.6% Drogerie Stores 206 243 37 17.9% Average ticket[6], RUB 273 281 8 2.9% Convenience stores 244 255 11 4.4% Supermarkets 513 515 2 0.4% Drogerie Stores 315 323 7 2.3% LFL results 3Q 2019 LFL composition, % Average Ticket Traffic Sales Total 2.8% -3.4% -0.7% Convenience stores 3.6% -3.4% 0.1% Supermarkets 1.6% -7.4% -6.0% Drogerie Stores 2.1% 1.6% 3.7% 9M 2019 LFL composition, % Average Ticket Traffic Sales Total 3.7% -3.0% 0.5% Convenience stores 4.4% -3.0% 1.3% Supermarkets 1.6% -5.8% -4.3% Drogerie Stores 3.2% 0.4% 3.6% Total net retail sales for the 3Q 2019 was RUB 333.0 billion or 9.1% growth YoY (10.1% growth YoY including VAT) driven by a combination of selling space growth of 17.2% and negative LFL sales growth of 0.7%. LFL sales growth declined from 1.7% in 2Q 2019 to -0.7% in 3Q 2019 on the back of (1) abnormally cold weather, (2) decelerating inflation, (3)

clearance of passive matrix inventory and (4) strong base of 3Q18. Average ticket growth slowed down to 2.8% in 3Q 2019 due to stock sell-off campaign resulting in shelf deflation. This was offset by trading up and growing number of items per basket (for the first time in the last two years) driven by continued assortment improvements and promo enhancement. Net of VAT, average ticket continued to grow across all formats, including 3.4% in convenience stores, 0.5% in supermarkets and 1.1% in drogeries. LFL traffic dynamics in 3Q 2019 were under pressure from less customer visits due to cold weather. LFL traffic decline stood at -3.4%. September was the strongest month within the quarter demonstrating visible improvements in LFL traffic dynamics. 76.4% of total net retail sales was generated by the convenience segment. In 3Q 2019 Magnit opened 276 convenience stores (net) adding 123 thousand sq. m. Sales in the convenience format grew by 10.7% driven by selling space growth of 16.5% and LFL sales growth of 0.1% in 3Q 2019. LFL traffic stood at -3.4%. LFL average ticket growth continued to be strong and stood at 3.6% in 3Q 2019. Supermarkets account for 14.8% of the Group's net retail sales. During 3Q 2019 Magnit opened one supermarket- a revamped Cash&Carry store in Lipetsk with updated pricing system and new services for its customers. New supermarkets CVP is being piloted in one store in Moscow and a new superstore is soon to be opened in Krasnodar. Sales growth in this segment was -5.5% on the back of selling space growth of 1.0% YoY and negative LFL sales of 6.0%. Sales growth in the drogerie format (representing 8.6% of the total net retail sales) continued to accelerate and stood at 23.4% compared to 20.2% in 2Q 2019 driven by a combination of selling space growth of 34.1% and strong LFL sales growth of 3.7%. During 3Q 2019 Magnit opened 336 cosmetics stores and added 72 thousand sq. m. of selling space. LFL traffic improved from -0.7% in 2Q 2019 to 1.6% in 3Q 2019 due to the launch of the traffic-generating promo campaign while LFL average ticket growth decelerated from 4.5% to 2.1% correspondingly primarily on the back of passive matrix sell-off project. Magnit continued its renovation program with 424 convenience stores and 214 drogerie stores being redesigned during the third quarter. As a result, the share of refurbished and new stores was 67% for convenience and 48% for drogerie format. Monthly operating results for 3Q 2019 July YoY, % August YoY, % September YoY, % Total net retail 114,735 9.4% 112,247 7.4% 105,983 10.5% sales, million RUB Convenience 88,065 11.0% 85,266 8.8% 80,907 12.4% stores Supermarkets 16,818 -5.8% 16,884 -6.0% 15,561 -4.7% Drogerie Stores 9,687 26.9% 9,853 21.7% 9,179 21.6% Other formats 165 259.0% 245 373.8% 335 559.0% Number of Stores 20,112 n/a 20,310 n/a 20,497 n/a (EOP) Convenience 14,333 n/a 14,418 n/a 14,507 n/a stores Supermarkets 465 n/a 467 n/a 467 n/a Drogerie Stores 5,314 n/a 5,425 n/a 5,523 n/a New Store 228 n/a 198 n/a 187 n/a Openings (NET) Convenience 102 n/a 85 n/a 89 n/a stores Supermarkets -1 n/a 2 n/a 0 n/a Drogerie Stores 127 n/a 111 n/a 98 n/a Total Selling 7,007 17.3% 7,075 17.7% 7,143 17.2% Space (EOP), th. sq. m. Convenience 4,820 17.3% 4,855 17.3% 4,900 16.5% stores Supermarkets 937 -0.1% 942 0.9% 941 1.0% Drogerie Stores 1,236 33.8% 1,260 35.0% 1,280 34.1% New Selling 71 n/a 68 n/a 68 n/a Space, th. sq. m. Convenience 43 n/a 35 n/a 45 n/a stores Supermarkets -2 n/a 5 n/a -1 n/a Drogerie Stores 28 n/a 24 n/a 20 n/a Number of 409 5.0% 412 6.2% 396 10.1% tickets, million Convenience 346 4.8% 347 6.2% 335 10.4% stores Supermarkets 33 -6.2% 33 -6.3% 31 -5.5% Drogerie Stores 30 21.4% 31 21.2% 29 23.5% Average 281 4.2% 273 1.1% 267 0.4% ticket[7], RUB Convenience 255 5.9% 246 2.5% 241 1.8% stores Supermarkets 513 0.4% 514 0.3% 509 0.9% Drogerie Stores 328 4.5% 321 0.4% 313 -1.5% Financial results for 3Q and 9M 2019 (IAS 17) million 3Q 2019 3Q 2018[8] Change 9M 2019 9M 2018 Change RUB Total 342,583 310,112 10.5% 1,000,499 905,374 10.5% revenue Retail 332,965 305,249 9.1% 975,976 889,994 9.7% Wholesale 9,618 4,863 97.8% 24,523 15,380 59.4% Gross 76,609 72,860 5.1% 232,208 217,802 6.6% Profit Gross 22.4% 23.5% -113 bps 23.2% 24.1% -85 bps Margin, % EBITDA 25,290 21,742 16.3% 71,626 66,608 7.5% adjusted[ 9] EBITDA 7.4% 7.0% 37 bps 7.2% 7.4% -20 bps Margin adjusted EBITDA 20,351 21,742 -6.4% 64,645 66,608 -2.9% pre LTI[10] EBITDA 5.9% 7.0% -107 bps 6.5% 7.4% -90 bps Margin pre LTI, % EBITDA 19,780 21,742 -9.0% 63,099 66,608 -5.3% EBITDA 5.8% 7.0% -124 bps 6.3% 7.4% -105 bps Margin, % EBIT 8,625 12,127 -28.9% 28,674 39,556 -27.5% EBIT 2.5% 3.9% -139 bps 2.9% 4.4% -150 bps Margin, % Profit 4,767 9,690 -50.8% 18,015 32,151 -44.0% before tax Taxes -1,514 -2,072 -26.9% -4,957 -6,769 -26.8% Net 3,253 7,618 -57.3% 13,058 25,383 -48.6% Income Net 0.9% 2.5% -151 bps 1.3% 2.8% -150 bps Income Margin, % Total revenue in 3Q 2019 increased by 10.5% and stood at RUB 342.6 billion driven by 17.2% selling space growth (613 store additions) and -0.7% LFL sales growth. Gross Profit in 3Q 2019 stood at RUB 76.6 billion with margin of 22.4%. The impact of the inventory sell-off held in July-August on gross margin was 144 bps. Adjusted for this one-off factor, gross margin in 3Q 2019 was 23.8% - 31 bps higher YoY due to better commercial terms. Magnit continued to implement various initiatives aimed at shrinkage optimization. Due to better forecasting, replenishment and quality in fruits and vegetables, shrinkage started to gradually improve in 3Q 2019. Logistics costs are also improving on the back of savings in transportation and increased productivity in the distribution centers. EBITDA was RUB 19.8 billion with 5.8% margin down 124 bps YoY on passive inventory sell-off, LTI provisions and operating expense partially offset by improvements in commercial terms. The growth of operating expense YoY was driven by rental, utilities and maintenance costs partially mitigated by lower payroll, marketing, packaging and raw materials expense. Depreciation of assets in the 3Q 2019 was RUB 11.2 billion, 24.8% higher than in the 3Q 2018. Under the new IFRS 16 methodology, the Company has adjusted useful life of assets in line with the period of corresponding lease agreements. As a result, useful life of reconstructions has been decreased from 30 years to 10 years and depreciation has been recalculated accordingly. Net finance costs increased by 81.5% to RUB 3.8 billion compared to 3Q 2018 (RUB 2.1 billion) due to a combination of higher interest rates and higher average amount of borrowings compared to the previous year. The weighted average effective interest rate for 3Q 2019 was 8.0% (including the effect of subsidized debt). Income tax for 3Q 2019 was RUB 1.5 billion. Effective tax rate increased to 31.8% compared to 21.4% in 3Q 2018 due to higher share of non-deductible expenses. As a result, net income in 3Q 2019 decreased by 57.3% YoY and stood at RUB 3.3 billion. Net income margin decreased by 151 bps YoY to 0.9%. As of 30 September 2019 Net Debt was RUB 168.7 billion compared to RUB 137.8 billion as of December 31, 2018. The net debt increase was due to acceleration of redesign program and store openings. Company's debt is fully RUB denominated matching revenue structure. As of end of 3Q 2019 it was 67% long-term debt. Net Debt to EBITDA ratio was 2.0x. 30 September 31 December 2018 30 September 2019 2018 Net Debt, RUB 168.7 137.8 115.8 billion Net 2.0x 1.5x 1.3x Debt/EBITDA Inventory Sell-off and Working Capital During 3Q 2019 Magnit sold passive matrix inventory for the total amount of RUB 16.7 billion. The impact was 144 bps YoY on EBITDA margin and 115 bps YoY on Net Income. These sell-out efforts enabled to reduce the share of passive matrix in total assortment from 40% down to 13% which is a manageable level for the Company to operate on a regular basis. Further steps include gradual optimization down to 8% without any material one-off impact on profitability. The management plans to release around RUB 20 billion from working capital by the year end compared to year end 2018. Due to the preparation activities for the high season, the current level of inventory does not yet reflect improvements in turnover days. The effect will be visible by year end.

