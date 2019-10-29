After several years of stagnation, Spain has started to see a revival in its PV market, writes IHS Markit's Maria Chea. The country's newfound growth has been due to a combination of tender and private PPA projects, along with decreasing component costs.From pv magazine, October edition In order to meet its 2020 targets, the Spanish government returned to incentivizing renewables in 2016, with two auctions launched the following year. The 2017 auctions awarded 3.9 GW of PV. IHS Markit forecasts Spain will install approximately 20 GW from 2019 to 2023, with initial demand coming from projects ...

