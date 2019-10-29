Iconic Holding: Iconic Funds to Issue First Exchange Traded Product for Bitcoin on a Regulated Market

FRANKFURT, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2019 / ?Iconic Funds, a global crypto asset management firm, is proud to announce it will issue an Exchange Traded Note (ETN) for Bitcoin of up to 100,000,000 Notes, tracking the NYSE Bitcoin Index (NYXBT). The Notes may be subscribed to by qualified investors with both EUR and BTC, with a minimum subscription size of 100,000 Notes and an issue price of €1,00 per Note. Iconic Funds will apply for admission to trading of the Notes on the regulated market of the Luxembourg and Frankfurt Stock Exchanges in Q4 2019. The Notes will have a German ISIN.

This Exchange Traded Note on Bitcoin is the world's first genuine exchange-traded product with a crypto asset as the underlying on a regulated, major global exchange.

The Issuer will hold BTC, more commonly known as Bitcoin, and store them with institutional-grade custodians, such as Coinbase Custody, in order to meet its payment obligations under the ETN. The ETN will be available for trade to retail and institutional investors. The ETN does not have a fixed maturity date, however, the Issuer has the option to call the ETN and investors have the option to put the ETN on a quarterly basis. Iconic will charge a 0.5% quarterly management fee for its services managing the ETN.

Bitcoin, the world's leading crypto asset, is seen by many as an asymmetric, non-correlated, digital store of value with investors likening it to "digital gold." Leading German financial institution, Bayerische Landesbank, recently published a report concluding that due to the stock-to-flow ratio of Bitcoin it "was conceived to be an even harder asset than gold." Bitcoin has been one of the best-performing assets of the past decade, realizing a 5-year and year-to-date return on investment of roughly 3,240.9% and 114.1%, respectively, as of Oct. 18, 2019, according to the NYXBT Index.

"Financial Institutions and large investors have been clamoring for a seamless way to invest into Bitcoin and other crypto assets for many years and, thus far, they have not had an institutional-grade product through which to do so," said Patrick Lowry, CEO and Managing Partner of Iconic. "While the SEC continually rejects Bitcoin ETP proposals in the U.S., Iconic has developed such investment product in Europe and are excited to offer the first on regulated markets such as the LuxSE and FSE. We look forward to expanding our portfolio of structured products for crypto assets in the near future and have many new issuances planned on the horizon for leading crypto assets."

Structured as a traditional ETN, the investment product removes the technical complications of investing into and holding Bitcoin for investors. White & Case LLP acted as the Issuer's counsel, with Iconic's General Counsel, Liquet Associates, facilitating the entire process. Baader Bank (ISIN: DE0005088108) serves as the Settlement-, Listing-, Paying- and Calculation Agent for the ETN, with WSB as the tax advisor. Deloitte performed the initial audit of Iconic's issuing entity.

Iconic is perpetually at the forefront of crypto asset adoption, having been investing in the space since 2017 and issuing the EU's first fully-licensed crypto asset index fund earlier in 2019. By issuing the first Bitcoin ETN, Iconic has further cemented itself as one of the top and most innovative asset management firms in the world.

About Iconic Funds:

Iconic Funds is the issuer of a series of enterprise-grade crypto asset index funds and exchange traded products. Structured as a Joint Venture between Iconic Holding and CRYPTOLOGY ASSET GROUP, Iconic Funds' portfolio of regulated crypto asset investment products offers investors passive and diversified exposure to the world's fastest growing asset class. Iconic Fund's investment products are issued through the AMaaS ecosystem, leveraging licensed third-party service providers and fund administrators as the group champions traditional asset management best practices. The marriage of state-of-the-art technology, innovative investment products and uncompromising professionalism places Iconic Funds at the vanguard of crypto asset investing.

Important Notices:

This notice does not constitute an offer to sell securities, nor is it a solicitation of an offer to buy securities, in any jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation is unlawful. This notice does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States and the securities referred to in this notice may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration.

This notice may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, including with respect to the expected offering size, the terms of the Notes including the anticipating timing for the pricing and settlement date and the listing of the Notes on the regulated market of Frankfurt Stock Exchange and Luxembourg Stock Exchange. Forward looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Iconic Fund's control that could cause actual results to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, capital markets conditions and the ability to successfully market the Notes, global and local economic and business conditions. All forward-looking information in this notice speaks as of the date of this notice. Iconic Funds does not undertake to update any such forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as required by law. Additional information about these assumptions and risks and uncertainties is contained in Iconic Fund's filings with securities regulators, including its latest annual information form and MD&A. These filings are also available at Iconic Fund's website at https://funds.iconicholding.com.

About Iconic Holding:

Iconic Holding is a global crypto asset management firm and fintech company builder headquartered in Frankfurt, Germany with offices in London and New York. Iconic Holding launched Iconic Lab, a global venture capital group and blockchain accelerator program, in early 2017 and is issuing a series of crypto asset index funds and exchange traded products under the Iconic Funds brand. Iconic Holding is the developer of the crypto asset management platform for external crypto asset managers, AMaaS, and the issuer of the ICNQ token. Iconic Holding is a portfolio company of stock market listed FinLab AG (WKN 121806 / ISIN DE0001218063 / ticker symbol: A7A), High-Tech Gründerfonds (HTGF) and CRYPTOLOGY Asset Group.

About CRYPTOLOGY ASSET GROUP:

CRYPTOLOGY ASSET GROUP is a Malta-based investment company investing in crypto assets and crypto companies around the globe. The group was founded by Christian Angermayer's family office, Apeiron Investment Group, together with crypto-legend Mike Novogratz. CRYPTOLOGY's portfolio includes Block.one, nextmarkets and Iconic Holding, among others.

