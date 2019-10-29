As the largest and most influential daily consumer goods fair in China, the 25th China Yiwu International Commodities (Standards) Fair (Yiwu Fair 2019) concluded on October 25 with great success.

With an exhibition area of 100,000m2, the five-day event gathered over 2,000 exhibitors and attracted 60,314 professional buyers, an increase of 3.17% compared to last year. Overseas buyers increased by 8.33% to 8,738, coming from 155 countries and regions, including India, Pakistan, Yemen, South Korea, Indonesia, Iraq, Taiwan, Egypt, Iran, and Malaysia. It is worth noticing that 51 countries along the "Belt and Road" were involved.

The following are some reviews from the exhibitors and buyers.

Alshoak H. Ahmad from Syria said, "Yiwu is a treasure city which always surprises me. 12 years ago, I came to Yiwu and made my first deal. Now I'm a seven-year exhibitor at Yiwu Fair."

Arkadii from Russia said, "When I was doing import business in Russia, I often dealt with Yiwu merchants. As the largest fair in Yiwu City, Yiwu Fair gathers quality and new products from all over China and even the world. This year, I came with my friends, and everyone found what they wanted."

Huang Yunlong, General Manager of Uptime Lighting, said, "The advertising effect of Yiwu Fair is significant. We've attended Yiwu Fair for 10 years and now it has become an important platform for us to collect the latest information and feedback. This year we met many potential overseas and domestic customers at the Fair."

Ge Zhengshan, Manager of Buffalo Robot Technology, said, "It was not until I was on site that I discovered that Yiwu Fair is not limited to "small commodities". It is also a showcasing platform for corporate images. In particular, Yiwu Fair 2019 introduces the 'standard' gene, which both guarantees the exhibit quality and uplifts the industry image."

Wang Jiazhou, Manager of Hangzhou Sichuang Sanitary Ware, said, "Yiwu Fair is improving each year. This time, we received plenty of orders, including many from new markets such as Myanmar and Lebanon. We will come next year with more and better products."

Looking forward, Yiwu Fair will optimize services and welcome more exhibitors and buyers next year.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191029005463/en/

Contacts:

Betty Zhong

service@yiwufair.com