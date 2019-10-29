Wrapping Machine Market Worth $4.5 Billion by 2025 | CAGR: 8.5%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global wrapping machine market size is projected to be valued at USD 4.5 billion by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 8.5%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Factors such as inclination of consumers toward convenient, packaged, processed, and ready-to-eat food products is anticipated to propel market growth. In addition, growing demand from the food and beverage industry is also anticipated to favor market growth

Key suggestions from the report:

The U.S. market is expected to witness a CAGR of 13.2% owing to a thriving food and beverage industry, potential market opportunities, and favorable government policies

The Russia market is expected to be valued at USD 329.1 million by 2025. Positive GDP growth and rise in purchasing power of consumers are anticipated to favor the market in Russia

In 2018, China accounted for a revenue share of 11.4% in the global market. Product innovations, developments, and introduction of advanced technologies offer favorable opportunities for new markets like beverage, pharmaceutical, and personal care in China

Key players operating in the wrapping machine market include Duravant LLC; Aetnagroup S.p.A.; Robert Bosch GmbH; Coesia S.p.A.; IMA Group; ProMach, Inc.; and Lantech. In December 2018 , Duravant acquired Wulftec International, Inc., a North America -based company manufacturing semi-automatic and fully automatic stretch wrapping machine.

Read 105 page research report with ToC on "Wrapping Machine Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Machine Type (Stretch, Shrink), By Mode of Operation, By Application, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/wrapping-machine-market

Moreover, increasing awareness among consumers regarding health, packaging, and hygiene is likely to trigger market growth over the forecast period. Factors like government regulations for equipment manufacturers and secure work environment to safeguard industry norms and product standardization are expected to drive the market over the forecast period.

The stretch machine segment dominated the market in 2018 and is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 9.5% over the forecast period. Technological advancements, growing demand from application industries, and need for product-based packaging are some of the factors that are expected to favor segment growth.

The automatic mode of operation is projected to dominate the global market by 2025 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 9.3% over the forecast period. Rapid industrialization, automation in the process, adoption of industry 4.0, and other technological advancements are projected to spur the demand for automated wrapping machine over the forecast period.

The food application segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018 whereas the beverage segment is likely to exhibit a CAGR of 9.2% over the forecast period. Favorable growth of the food and beverage industry, particularly in Asia Pacific, Central and South America, and Middle East, is anticipated to act as a market driver over the forecast period.

Grand View Research has segmented the global wrapping machine market based on machine type, mode of operation, application, and region:

Wrapping Machine Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Stretch



Shrink



Others

Wrapping Machine Mode of Operation Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Automatic



Semi-automatic

Wrapping Machine Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Beverages



Food



Chemicals



Personal Care



Pharmaceuticals



Others

Wrapping Machine Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





Russia





U.K.





Spain





Italy



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





South Korea





Australia





India



Central & South America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

&

Saudi Arabia





UAE

