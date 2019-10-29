

GR Supra GT4

TOKYO, Oct 29, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - TOYOTA GAZOO Racing confirmed today that it will start the sales of GR Supra GT4(1), a race car for customer teams, starting from March 2020 to Europe. The sales area will expand to North America in August, and to Japan/Asia in October. TOYOTA GAZOO Racing intends to strengthen its focus on customer motorsport(2) in order to enable motorsport-lovers around the world to participate in races.The GR Supra GT4 is based on the GR Supra--TOYOTA GAZOO Racing's first-ever global model released earlier this year--and is developed and produced by TOYOTA Motorsport GmbH (TMG).A three-liter in-line six-cylinder engine with a single twin-scroll turbocharger has been tuned to 320 kW(3) (430 hp) with a 7-speed sports automatic transmission with paddle shift and the mechanical limited-slip differential driving the rear wheels. An Akrapovic exhaust system will be fitted and Ravenol will provide first-fill lubricants.The front splitter and rear wing are made of natural fiber composite, contributing to an overall weight of 1,350 kg(3). Following the specification of the GR Supra road car, the front suspension will be MacPherson strut, and rear suspension will be multilink with KW dampers at the front and rear.The braking system is enhanced through the use of a dedicated brake caliper for racing, six-piston front and four-piston rear while running on Pirelli tires.Safety will be a priority and the GR Supra GT4 will be installed with a high-strength roll cage on the lightweight steel body, and an FIA-standard racing seat with a six-point harness. The interior will feature a carbon fiber instrumental panel with a display and steering wheel specifically designed for GT4 competition.The contact company for each region of the GT4 vehicle sales and customer support (including sales for spare parts and engineer support) will be the following; TMG for Europe, TRD U.S.A., INC. for North America, and TOYOTA CUSTOMIZING & DEVELOPMENT Co., Ltd. for Japan/Asia. Please contact the listed company for how to apply for a purchase. The planned car price is EUR175,000 (excluding tax, customs fee, logistic fee, etc.).(1) GT4 vehicles are sold to race participants and cannot be driven on public roads.(2) Private customer teams purchase race cars from manufacturers that are modified versions of production vehicles and enter them into races.(3) Subject to change depending on the SRO BOP (Balance of Performance).About Toyota Motor CorporationToyota Motor Corporation (TMC) is the global mobility company that introduced the Prius hybrid-electric car in 1997 and the first mass-produced fuel cell sedan, Mirai, in 2014. Headquartered in Toyota City, Japan, Toyota has been making cars since 1937. Today, Toyota proudly employs 370,000 employees in communities around the world. Together, they build around 10 million vehicles per year in 29 countries, from mainstream cars and premium vehicles to mini-vehicles and commercial trucks, and sell them in more than 170 countries under the brands Toyota, Lexus, Daihatsu and Hino. For more information, please visit www.toyota-global.com.Source: Toyota Motor CorporationContact:Copyright 2019 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.