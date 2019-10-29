Automatic Bending Machine Market Worth $2.4 Billion by 2024 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report"Automatic Bending Machine Market by Type (Automatic and Semiautomatic), Technology (Electric, Hydraulic, Pneumatic, and Induction Based), Application (Tube/Pipe, Metal Sheet, Bar), Industry and Region - Global Forecast to 2024", published by MarketsandMarkets, the automatic bending machine market is projected to reach USD 2.4 billion by 2024 from USD 1.9 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 4.5%. The growth of this market can be attributed to the high accuracy and safety offered by programmable blending.

Ask for PDF Brochure @ : https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=175813751

"Automatic type bending machines to capture larger market share than semiautomatic bending machines"

Automatic bending machines offer ease of use and precision in bending works and hence are preferred over semiautomatic bending machines. The workpiece is loaded and unloaded automatically in automatic bending machines. This not only eases the bending operation but also offers safety to the operator.

"Manufacturing vertical to lead the automatic bending machine market from 2019 to 2024"

Automatic bending machines are crucial for processes involved in manufacturing. There are industrial as well as government regulations for the protection and backup of the automatic bending machines in the manufacturing sector. The manufacturing vertical is booming in technologically advancing countries such as Brazil, China, and India due to the government support in the form of increasing foreign direct investment and other initiatives. This drives the automatic bending machine market for the manufacturing vertical.

"APAC to be largest market for automatic bending machines during forecast period."

APAC is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region for the automatic bending machine market due to technological innovations and adoption of the automatic bending machines in the automotive and shipbuilding industries. Emerging economies in APAC are growing significantly in the automatic bending machine market. The market in this region is led by China, India, and Japan, among others. The APAC region is a promising and emerging market for automatic bending machines owing to factors such as growing economies and booming automotive and manufacturing industries. A few leading automatic bending machine manufacturing companies are from Japan, such as Amada, which offer innovative automatic bending machines across different industries.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Automatic Bending Machine Market"

167 - Tables

32 - Figures

150 - Pages

Request Sample pages of the Report@ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=175813751

Major players operating in the automatic bending machine market are TRUMPF GmbH + Co. KG (Germany), AMADA HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. (Japan), Prima Industrie S.p.A. (Italy), DANOBAT GROUP (Spain), WAFIOS AG (Germany), HACO BV (Belgium), Bystronic Laser AG (Germany), BLM Group (Italy), transfluid Maschinenbau GmbH (Germany), and AMOB (Portugal), among others. Other companies include Quantum Corporation (US), Barracuda Networks, Inc. (US), Hitachi Vantara Corporation (US), and Arcserve LLC (US), among others. Shuz Tung Machinery Industrial (Taiwan), Euromac (Italy), SOCO Machinery (Taiwan), and Universal Tool & Engineering (US), among others.

Please explore relevant report

Power Tools Market by Mode (Electric (Corded & Cordless), Pneumatic), Tool Type (Drilling & Fastening, Sawing, Demolition, Material Removal), Application (Industrial (Construction, Automotive, Aerospace, Energy), DIY) - Global Forecast to 2024

Hydraulic Cylinder Market by Function (Double-Acting, Single-Acting), Specification (Welded, Tie-Rod, Telescopic, Mill-Type), Application (Mobile and Industrial), Bore Size (<50MM, 50-150MM, >150MM), Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2024

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.



Contact:

Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/automatic-bending-machine-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/automatic-bending-machine.asp

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg