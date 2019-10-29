Arthur D. Little (ADL) today announced the appointment of Dr. Ulrica Sehlstedt as the new Global Practice Leader for its Global Healthcare Life Sciences (HCLS) Practice.

With over 20 years of experience in the healthcare and life sciences sectors, Ulrica is a Partner based in ADL's Stockholm office. She joined the company 13 years ago and has worked extensively for ADL clients across the healthcare and life sciences ecosystem; covering global industry players (pharma, medtech and biotech companies), healthcare providers (public and private), early stage life sciences companies and investors in the sector. Prior to joining ADL, she was CEO of a biotech start-up in molecular diagnostics and also has an extensive background in academic research.

ADL's Global HCLS Practice works side-by-side with its clients to meet their challenges as the sector goes through an era of enormous medical and technological innovation, while delivering results in a more resource-constrained ecosystem. It achieves this through deep industry knowledge, combined with creative thinking. This enables ADL to work with its clients in harnessing innovation to overcome their most difficult strategic challenges.

Ulrica will take over from Nils Bohlin, who has successfully led the Global HCLS Practice for 8 years, nearly quadrupling its size. After a successful career of 37 years with ADL, Nils has reached retirement age, but will stay in close contact with the company in a new role as Senior Advisor.

Ignacio García Alves, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at Arthur D. Little comments: "The healthcare and life sciences ecosystem is changing rapidly as innovation and digitalization radically disrupt the sector. At ADL we have already built a strong position in the market, and Ulrica's leadership will drive further growth in the Global Healthcare Life Sciences Practice, thanks to her wide experience, deep understanding and commitment to innovation."

Dr. Ulrica Sehlstedt, Global Practice Leader, Global Healthcare Life Sciences Practice at Arthur D. Little adds: "While innovation has always been central to healthcare, we are seeing unprecedented change as advances accelerate across the sector. At the same time available resources have not kept pace, meaning that balancing innovation and outcomes requires strategic understanding and market knowledge. ADL's Global Healthcare and Life Sciences Practice is already perfectly positioned to help our clients meet these challenges, and I look forward to leading the team as the industry transforms."

Ulrica holds a PhD in biophysics from Stockholm University, as well as an MSc in Chemical Engineering from Chalmers University of Technology, Gothenburg, Sweden. She has also been a member of the Swedish Research Council's Scientific Council for Medicine for six years, and is regularly engaged in expert roles for life science research and industry initiatives directed towards governments and policy makers.

