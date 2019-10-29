beqom, a cloud-based compensation software provider, is proud to announce that CEO Fabio Ronga has been distinguished as the winner of the 2019 EY Entrepreneur Of The Year award, in the Service/Commerce category, rewarding people who perform great entrepreneurial work with a pioneering spirit, courage, diligence, and passion. More than 100 guests from business, politics, and culture joined the finalists and award winners in Zurich on October 25 to celebrate at the award ceremony of the 22nd edition.

"We congratulate the winners of the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2019 award," said Stefan Rösch-Rütsche, Country Managing Partner at EY in Switzerland. "The award-winning entrepreneurs have convinced the judges with their successes, their innovative strength, their corporate and social commitment and, of course, their personality. All of these facets make for successful and first-class entrepreneurship."

Since 1986, EY has been committed to the unique Entrepreneur Of The Year program, which specifically recognizes the achievements of entrepreneurs. The program, which was launched in the US, has now spread to more than 70 countries. The associated Entrepreneur Of The Year competition is the world's biggest and most prestigious business award for entrepreneurs.

"I am honored to receive this recognition from EY," said Fabio Ronga, beqom CEO. "beqom was born after we identified how most large companies in the world lacked a simpler, flexible approach to define and compute employee compensation. Ten years on, this award acts as an external validation of our success, but it would not be possible without the incredible work of the beqom team. They have all played a part in developing beqom into the company that it is today, and I'd like to dedicate the award to them."

The entrepreneurs go through an intensive process with interviews and company visits, leading up to the final selection and granting of the award. Friday's gala is the culmination of a comprehensive programme in which EY promotes entrepreneurship and brings people together in all countries and regions of the world.

The global network of 50,000 entrepreneurs continues to grow, with 5,000 nominees and 1,200 finalists added each year. In Switzerland, the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year success story began in 1998. Since then, up to 50 entrepreneurs have applied for the competition every year. The jury selects one award winner from a shortlist of three finalists in each category.

About beqom

Happiness is the best driver for success.

Our mission is to make the workforce of our customers happy. beqom drives happiness by allowing business managers to lead, align, and motivate employees and partners. beqom's cloud-based total compensation platform is used globally across all industry sectors by over 100 large companies such as Microsoft and Vodafone. It addresses all performance and compensation aspects such as salary review, bonus, long-term incentives, commissions, benefits, non-cash rewards and all key drivers towards Employee Performance Management and Sales Performance Management. HR, sales, and finance leverage our platform to drive performance, retention, cost optimization, efficiency, compliance and… happiness among their people.

www.beqom.com

