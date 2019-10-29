Visiongain Report Researches Growth Opportunities Within the $13.8bn Advanced Wound Care Market

Advanced Wound Care Market Forecast 2019-2029

Revenue Prospects by Products for Active Wound Care Dressings (Antimicrobial, Foam, Hydrocolloid, Film, Alginate, Hydrogel, Other), Wound Care Devices (NPWT, Ultrasound, Other) and Wound Care Biologics (Skin Replacement, Collagen-Based, Cell-Based, Other), Applications, End-Users and National Market

LONDON, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global advanced wound care market was valued at $9.2bn in 2018. The largest segment of the advanced wound care market will continue to be active wound care throughout the forecast period. However, this segment will continue to lose market shares to wound care devices and wound care biologics sectors, from 55.2% in 2019 to 38.9% in 2029.

Visiongain's 345-page report provides 107 tables and 102 figures. Read on to discover the most lucrative areas in the industry and the future market prospects. Our new study lets you assess forecasted sales at overall world market and regional level. See financial results, trends, opportunities, and revenue predictions. Much opportunity remains in this growing Advanced Wound Care market. See how to exploit the opportunities.

Forecasts to 2029 and other analyses reveal the commercial prospects

• In addition to revenue forecasting to 2029, our new study provides you with recent results, growth rates, and market shares.

• You find original analyses, with business outlooks and developments.

• Discover qualitative analyses (including market dynamics, drivers, opportunities, restraints and challenges), product profiles and commercial developments.

Discover sales predictions for the world market and submarkets

Along with revenue prediction for the overall world market, there are forecasts for 3 Classes of Advanced Wound Care by Products, 7 types of Advanced Wound Care market by application and 3 types of Advanced Wound Care market by end-user.

Advanced Wound Care Market by Product:

• Active Wound Care

• Wound Care Devices

• Wound Care Biologicals

Active Wound Care Dressings:

• Antimicrobial

• Foam

• Hydrocolloid

• Film

• Alginate

• Hydrogel

• Other

Advanced Wound Care Devices:

• Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT)

• Ultrasound Wound Therapy

• Other

Advanced Wound Care Biologics:

• Skin Replacement Therapy

• Collagen-Based Therapy

• Cell-Based Therapy

• Other

Advanced Wound Care Market by Application:

• Burns

• Trauma

• Surgical Wounds

• Diabetic Foot Ulcers

• Pressure Ulcers

• Venous Leg Ulcers

• Arterial Ulcers

Advanced Wound Care Market by End-User:

• Wound care centers and clinics

• Hospitals

• Home Health

In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for these regional and national markets:

• North America: US, Canada, Mexico,

• Europe: Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe

• Latin America: Brazil, Rest of Latin America

• Asia-Pacific: Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific

• Rest of the World: Middle East, Africa

The revenue forecast of each regional market is further broken down by product, by application and by end-user.

The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Advanced Wound Care market, with a focus on this segment of these companies' operations.

Key Questions Answered by this Report

• How is the advanced wound care market evolving?

• What are the drivers and restraints for the growth of the advanced wound care market?

• What are the market shares of each segment of the overall advanced wound care market in 2018?

• How will each advanced wound care submarket segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these submarkets account for in 2029?

• How will the market shares for each advanced wound care submarket develop from 2018 to 2029?

• Which individual therapies will prevail and how will these shifts be responded to?

• What will be the main driver for the overall market from 2018 to 2029?

• How will political and regulatory factors influence the regional markets and submarkets?

• Will leading national advanced wound care markets broadly follow the macroeconomic dynamics, or will individual national markets outperform others?

• How will the market shares of the national markets change by 2029 and which geographical region will lead the market in 2029?

• Who are the leading players and what are their prospects over the forecast period?

• How will the industry evolve during the period between 2018 and 2029?

Companies covered in the report include:

3M Company

Acelity L. P., Inc.

Advanced BioHealing

Alliqua BioMedical

Anika Therapeutics

Arobella

Aspen

Avista Capital Partners

Avita Medical

B. Braun Medical

Bace Comércio Internacional

Beckton Dickinson

Boehringer

Brennan Medical

Bristol-Myers Squibb

C.R. Bard

Changchun JA Biotech

Coloplast A/ S

Convatec Group plc

Covalon

Covidien

Daewoong Pharmaceutical

Derma Sciences

Devon Medical Products

Dr. Suwelack Skin & Health Care

EdixoMed

Fraunhofer Institute

Genadyne

Genewel

Genzyme

Hartmann

Healthpoint

Histocell

Human BioScience

Innocoll

Innovative Therapies

Integra Life Science

KCI

Kimberley-Clark

Lescarden

LifeCell

Lightwave Technologies

Luqa Pharmaceuticals

MacroCure

Medela

MediWound

Medline

MiMedX

Misonix

Mölnlycke

Mo-Sci Corporation

Mundipharma

Nanotherapeutics

Nordic Capital Partners

Nuo Therapeutics

Organogenesis, Inc.

Osiris Therapeutics

Politec Saúde

Prizm Medical

Prospera

Sanuwave Health

Shandong Wego Newlife Medical Devices

Shire

Smith & Nephew, plc

Spiracur

Synapse Microcurrent

Systagenix

Talley Group

TEI Biosciences

Urgo

Vancive Medical Technologies

Vomaris Innovations

Winner Medical Group

Wound Management Technologies

Zhejiang Top Medical



List of Organizations Mentioned in the Report

Center for Medicare & Medicaid Services

Central Drug Standard Control Organisation

Centre for Devices and Radiological Health

Cornell University

Global Harmonisation Task Force

Harvard University - Institute of Photomedicine

International Diabetes Federation

McGowan Institute for Regenerative Medicine: University of Pittsburgh

Ministry of Health, Labour, and Welfare

Nara University

National Competent Authorities

National Health Service

Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency

RIKEN Center for Developmental Biology

Roszdravnadzor

Sistema Único de Saúde

United States Food and Drug Administration

University of California - Berkeley

World Health Organisation

