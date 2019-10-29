Bristol, Curitiba, Montevideo, Seoul, Stockholm and Tehran Finalists of the 2019 City Award at Smart City Expo World Congress

BARCELONA, Spain, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart City Expo World Congress (SCEWC), the leading international event on cities and smart urban solutions organized by Fira de Barcelona, today announced the finalists of the World Smart City Awards (WSCA) 2019. A total of 28 cities and projects have been chosen finalists of the seven categories of the awards. The winners will be announced on November 20 at an awards ceremony at Smart City Expo World Congress.

The 2019 edition of the WSCA is one of the biggest editions to date and registered over 450 entries from 59 different countries in its seven categories: City Award, Innovative Idea, Digital Transformation, Urban Environment, Mobility, Governance and Finance and Inclusive & Sharing Cities. Since 2011, these awards recognize pioneering projects, ideas and strategies that promote sustainable urban worldwide.

For the City Award, the finalists are Bristol (United Kingdom) for its Connecting Bristol initiative; Curitiba (Brazil) for the Case Vale do Pinhão Innovation Ecosystem program; Montevideo (Uruguay) for its Montevideo Smart City with equity, inclusion and environmental sustainability project; Seoul (Republic of Korea) for the Data Driven Smart City initiative; Stockholm (Sweden) for the GrowSmarter: transforming cities for a smart, sustainable Europe project; and Tehran (Iran) for its Smart Tehran Program.

The finalists of the remaining categories are the following:

Digital Transformation

FC Barcelona - Barcelona ( Spain )

) People's Government of Yingtan - Yingtan ( China )

) Korea Land & Housing Corporation - Jinju-si (Korea, Republic Of)

Mobility

Taipei Smart City Project Management Office - Taipei City ( Taiwan )

City ( ) State Cable Transportation Company Mi Teleférico - La Paz ( Bolivia )

( ) Axilion Smart Mobility - Tel Aviv ( Israel )

Urban Environment

Qucit - Bègles ( France )

) PlataformaVerde - Sao Paulo ( Brazil )

( ) Hexagon - Madison ( USA )

Inclusive & Sharing Cities

Government of Buenos Aires - Buenos Aires ( Argentina )

- ( ) City Hall of Belo Horizonte - Belo Horizonte ( Brazil )

- ( ) SocialBoost- Kyiv ( Ukraine )

Governance & Finance

City of Los Angeles - Information Technology Agency - Los Angeles ( USA )

- Information Technology Agency - ( ) Boost.ai - Sandnes ( Norway )

) Huzhou Municipal Big Data Development Administration - Huzhou ( China )

Innovative Idea

Soros Foundation Kyrgyzstan - Bishkek ( Kyrgyzstan )

( ) Meraki Design Studio - Valdodara ( India )

) DHL - Bonn ( Germany )

) Roads and Transport Authority, Dubai - UAE

- UAE Makati City - Makati ( Indonesia )

- Makati ( ) South Africa State Information Technology Agency SOC LTD - Pretoria ( South Africa )

( ) FCC Environment - Barcelona ( Spain )

Visit the World Smart City Awards page for detailed information on all 28 candidates.

