Read the 138-page research report with TOC on "Mouthwash Market Analysis Report by product (alcohol-containing mouthwash and alcohol-free mouthwash), by distribution channel (offline and online), by end-user (adult and children), by geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA) and segment forecasts, 2019 2023".

The market is driven by an increase in awareness about oral health. Also, access to distribution channels through omnichannel strategy is anticipated to boost the growth of the mouthwash market.

Vendors in the market are taking initiatives to create awareness about the importance of an oral care routine. They are focusing on enhancing the brushing and flossing experience of their consumers by educating them about the importance and inclusion of mouthwash products in oral care routine. Manufacturers, dental service providers, and associations are introducing and promoting their mouthwash products as a quick and convenient solution against germs. This increase in efforts to create awareness about oral care will boost the demand for mouthwash products, leading to market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Mouthwash Market Companies:

Colgate-Palmolive Company

Colgate-Palmolive Company is headquartered in the US and owns and operates businesses under various segments such as oral, personal, and home care and pet nutrition. The mouthwash product offered by the company includes Colgate Plax Active Salt Mouthwash.

GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline is headquartered in the US and manufactures and offers products through several business units: pharmaceuticals, vaccines, and consumer healthcare. The company provides products such as Biotène Dry Mouth Oral Rinse and Sensodyne Mouthwash Extra Fresh.

Johnson Johnson Services

Johnson Johnson Services is headquartered in the US and has business operations under various segments, namely consumer, pharmaceutical, and medical devices. The company provides the product ORIGINAL LISTERINE Antiseptic Mouthwash for this market.

Procter Gamble

Procter Gamble is headquartered in the US and manufactures and offers products through the following business units: baby, feminine and family care; beauty; fabric and home care; healthcare; and grooming. The company provides the product CREST GUM CARE MOUTHWASH.

Unilever

Unilever is headquartered in the Netherlands and has business operations under various segments, namely personal care, home care, foods, and refreshment. The company provides the product Signal Bain De Bouche Gel Liquide Actif Expert Complet.

Mouthwash Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Alcohol-containing mouthwash

Alcohol-free mouthwash

Mouthwash Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Americas

APAC

EMEA

