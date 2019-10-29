Thingstream receives a strategic investment from Momenta Ventures to accelerate go-to-market activity and gear up for a Series A funding round.

Thingstream, a leading provider of IoT Connectivity-as-a-Service, announces an investment from Momenta Ventures, a Digital Industry venture investment firm.

With Thingstream successfully separating from its incubating company Myriad Group earlier this year, Momenta Ventures' investment marks a significant milestone to scale growth. "We are happy to have Momenta Ventures on-board. Their deep industry knowledge about Digital Industry and their commitment to Low Power, Wide Area Networks (LPWAN) is unique. Momenta's investment in Thingstream is a significant affirmation of our mission to connect the enterprise via LPWAN, unlocking the potential of IoT", says Philipp Bolliger, CEO Thingstream.

Thingstream offers simple to use connectivity solutions, supporting asset tracking, remote monitoring and related Industrial IoT use cases. Its solutions support low-power, secure connectivity with coverage across more than 190 countries. Thingstream's holistic approach to connectivity accelerates enterprise projects by removing common barriers to collecting data from IoT devices thus unlocking the promise of IoT for enterprise customers worldwide. Thingstream supports connectivity through license spectrum cellular technologies today and are in the process of adding unlicensed LPWAN technologies including LoRaWAN to their offering.

Momenta Ventures' Managing Director Ken Forster states "We're excited to be supporting Thingstream in their journey to connect industrial devices world-wide. As practitioners in Digital Industry, we see reliable, low-cost connectivity as a critical enabler for enterprise IoT solutions. We believe that ubiquitous LPWAN devices, networks and applications, across licensed and unlicensed spectrum, will drive dramatic growth in scope and volume in the next few years." Mr. Forster continues, "We believe our investment in Thingstream will further accelerate this LPWAN trend in Digital Industry, thus complementing our other ecosystem investments".

Thingstream is preparing for a Series A investment and will be exhibiting at the premier event for the Industrial IoT: IoT Solutions World Congress in Barcelona (29-31 October), where they plan to make several key industry announcements.

About Thingstream

Thingstream is a leading provider of Connectivity-as-a-Service for the Internet of Things (IoT) applications. Thingstream's intelligent Global Connectivity Platform provides low power, low cost, ubiquitous IoT connectivity via MQTT and works in over 190 countries already today. The secure, out-of-the-box IoT connectivity solution leverages both the globally-available GSM network as well as private LoRaWAN implementation to offer immediate, global IoT connectivity that no other low power connectivity provider can today. Thingstream specialises in helping simplify IoT connectivity, reducing costs and operational overheads in the delivery of an intelligent network of connected things. For more information visit https://thingstream.io.

About Momenta Ventures

Momenta Ventures is the investment arm of Momenta Partners, the leading Digital Industry Growth Partner firm. Led by deep operating practitioners with strong entrepreneurial and corporate track-records, Momenta Ventures has made over 30 investments with notable exits to SAP, PTC and Husqvarna Group. Momenta Ventures runs two Digital Industry ecosystem funds, focused on seed and Series A investments in Digital Energy, Manufacturing, Smart Spaces and Supply Chain globally. The most recent fund focuses on Digital Industry innovation powered by LPWAN, specifically LoRa and LoRaWAN. For more information visit https://momenta.vc.

