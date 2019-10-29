Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 29.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 615 internationalen Medien
News-Lawine voraus! Jetzt in diese Aktie investieren?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0B5Q8 ISIN: US60877T1007 Ticker-Symbol: LZ1 
Frankfurt
29.10.19
08:27 Uhr
13,400 Euro
+0,100
+0,75 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
MOMENTA PHARMACEUTICALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOMENTA PHARMACEUTICALS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,500
13,800
10:38
13,400
13,700
11:06
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
MOMENTA PHARMACEUTICALS
MOMENTA PHARMACEUTICALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MOMENTA PHARMACEUTICALS INC13,400+0,75 %