Customers and partners to share best practices for customer experience excellence via cloud, interaction analytics, process automation and workforce optimization

NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) today announced the return of NICE Interactions Paris, its annual conference, which will be held on November 12, 2019, in one of the city's most prestigious venues, the InterContinental Paris Le Grand. A complimentary event for NICE's customers, partners and prospects, Interactions Paris will feature a keynote address from Thierry Marx, one of France's most esteemed chefs, with two Michelin stars since 1999, as well as John O'Hara, President of NICE EMEA. To be held along the theme of 'Personal Connections Elevated', the event will feature customers such as SOLVAY and Webhelp who will share their insights for success in improving and sustaining unparalleled levels of customer satisfaction. To register, please click here.

Attendees will be able to discover the latest innovations in the showcase area, which will include the wide range of NICE solutions, such as Interactions Analytics, Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Real-Time Authentication (RTA), Workforce Management (WFM), Employee Engagement Management (EEM), Voice of the Customer (VoC) and CXone, the leading platform in the market for cloud customer experience. NICE Interactions Paris will also feature the 2019 CX Excellence Awards, the company's annual ceremony honoring organizations who have excelled in providing uncompromising customer experiences.

NICE is also pleased to welcome Orange Business Services and ATOS as Platinum Sponsors, Verizon, Novelis, ABBYY, NXO and Sabio as Gold Sponsors as well as Ring Central as a Silver Sponsor of this year's event.

"In an economy driven by customer experience, we are excited to once again highlight the path to excellence in customer service in 2019 via NICE Interactions Paris. This event illustrates our ongoing commitment to innovation and the creative implementation of our offering to drive ever-increasing levels of customer satisfaction combined with positive business outcomes in areas such as cloud, analytics, automation and workforce optimization,"said John O'Hara, President, NICE EMEA

"We look forward to welcoming customers, partners and attendees who have a passion for customer and employee experience to this iconic event. This conference will provide valuable content around key themes that attendees can learn from and apply to immediately improve customer service and the bottom line," O'Hara continued.

