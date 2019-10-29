PV manufacturers receive 10% of the value of their exported products as an incentive and the nation's central bank has extended the program to cover this financial year. Bangladesh's solar manufacturers have called for more, however, and point to more generous schemes to the west.The government of Bangladesh has extended an incentive scheme opened last year to encourage local firms to manufacture and export solar modules. Dhaka pays solar manufacturers 10% of the value of their exports in a bid to foster a domestic PV industry and state-owned lender Bangladesh Bank recently announced the scheme ...

