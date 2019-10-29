Aspo Oyj: Aspo's financial reporting in 2020

Aspo Plc

Stock Exchange Release

October 29, 2019 at 1 p.m.





Aspo's financial reporting in 2020



Aspo Plc will publish its financial statement release, half year financial report and two interim reports in 2020 as follows:



February 13, 2020 Financial statement release for 2019

May 5, 2020 Interim report for January - March 2020

August 12, 2020 Half year financial report for January - June 2020

October 29, 2020 Interim report for January - September 2020

The Financial Statements and Responsibility report 2019 will be published on the company's website during week 11.Aspo's Annual Shareholders' Meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, April 7, 2020, in Helsinki, Finland. The Board of Directors will give a separate notice of the Annual Shareholders' Meeting later. Possible requests from shareholders to include matters on the agenda of Aspo's 2020 Annual Shareholders' Meeting shall be sent to Aspo's Board of Directors not later than February 13, 2020. The written request, together with an explanation or a draft resolution, shall be sent to Aspo Plc, Board of Directors, P.O. Box 499, FI-00101 Helsinki, Finland.Aspo's financial information is published in Finnish and in English and made available on the company website at www.aspo.com.ASPO PLCAki OjanenCEOFor further information, please contact:Aki Ojanen, CEO, tel. +358 40 106 592, aki.ojanen@aspo.com orArto Meitsalo, CFO, tel. +358 40 5511 422, arto.meitsalo@aspo.comDistribution:Nasdaq HelsinkiKey Mediawww.aspo.comis a conglomerate that owns and develops business operations in Northern Europe and growth markets focusing on demanding b-to-b customers. Our strong company brands - ESL Shipping, Leipurin, Telko and Kauko - aim to be the market leaders in their sectors. They are responsible for their own operations, customer relationships and the development of these. Together they generate Aspo's goodwill. Aspo's Group structure and business operations are continually developed without any predefined schedules.