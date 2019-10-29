DONTNOD ENTERTAINMENT: VAMPYR - THE DARK ADVENTURE IS OUT NOW ON NINTENDO SWITCH

October 29, 2019. DONTNOD Entertainment, an independent French studio that creates and develops video games, announced that Vampyr, its narrative-driven action-RPG, is out now on Nintendo Switch™!

Discover more about this dark adventure's first portable outing in the intense Launch Trailer today.

Set in an unforgettable interpretation of 1918 London, Vampyr puts you in the role of Dr. Jonathan Reid, a newly-turned vampire. Confronted with a new world of ancient horrors and hidden societies, you're challenged with saving a dying city's citizens while uncovering the truth behind your terrible condition.

Choose to be the savior or the stalker. The blood of London's citizens fuels your new-found powers in order to overcome supernatural foes. However, feed too freely, and you may doom the city for eternity. The consequences of each life taken will send ripples through each of London's districts - who will you sacrifice for the greater good?

Vampyr will be playable on Nintendo Switch ™ at the Paris Games Week from October 30th to November 3rdat the corner FOCUS Home Interactive, stand "Jeux Made In France". Go to Hall 1 - Lane C Stand 41

Vampyr is out now for Nintendo Switch™ . For more information, visit the official website.

About DONTNOD Entertainment

Founded in 2008, DONTNOD is an independent French studio that develops "AA" budget video games in popular genres, such as adventure (LIFE is STRANGETM, TWIN MIRRORTM), action (REMEMBER METM) and RPG (VAMPYRTM). Every new game is an original, natively multi-screen creation with a unique narrative experience and gameplay (consoles, PC, smartphones, tablets, Mac and TV) and is aimed at a wide audience, whether released in episodes by adopting the successful TV series format, or in "one shot" format. The studio has built an international reputation amongst leading publishers such as Square Enix, Focus Home Interactive, Bandai Namco Entertainment and Capcom.

DONTNOD (ISIN code: FR0013331212 - ALDNE) is listed on Euronext Growth Paris.

Step into the studio's immersive and innovative universe at dont-nod.com

About Focus Home Interactive

Focus Home Interactive is a French publisher based in Paris, France. Known for the quality, diversity and originality of its catalogue, Focus has published and distributed original titles (A Plague Tale: Innocence, Vampyr, Farming Simulator, Call of Cthulhu, Insurgency: Sandstorm, MudRunner…) that have become benchmark titles worldwide, available both in store and for download across the world. Focus publishes games on all major platforms, consoles and PC. The publisher's catalogue will get even richer the coming months and years with eagerly awaited games such as The Surge 2, GreedFall, SnowRunner and many more. More information on the website: www.focus-home.com

