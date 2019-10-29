Bitcoin.com & Matrixport Join CoinEx Chain Ecosystem As Node Partners

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2019 / On October 27, CoinEx Chain Global Nodes Election City Tour was successfully held in Beijing. More than 100 blockchain and cryptocurrency experts, entrepreneurs, investors and influencers attended the conference focusing on the usage, development and technology innovation of DEX (Decentralized Exchange) and public blockchain.

This productive conference included several enlightening keynote speeches and panel discussion. Haipo Yang, Founder of CoinEx, John Ge, CEO of Matrixport, Wayne Zhao, Partner of Tokeninsight and Shuoji Zhou, Founder pf FBG Capital and other industry leaders shared their insights with all the attendees.

"The DEX powered by CoinEx Chain is completely decentralized, secure, permissionless and easy-to-use." "42 validator nodes will jointly maintain the ecosystem." Mr. Haipo Yang introduced CoinEx Chain and the nodes partner program. Jiazhi Jiang, Lead Developer of CoinEx Chain, introduced how CoinEx Chain uses cross-chain technology to connect the DEX Chain, Smart Chain and Privacy Chain and achieve the perfect integration of decentralized transaction, smart contract and privacy protection. Mr. Jiang also announced CoinEx Chain will launch mainnet on Nov 11 when the nodes election will officially kick off.

During the conference, several entities including Matrixport, the financial service startup founded by Jihan Wu, co-founder of Bitcoin mining giant Bitmain, revealed they will join CoinEx Chain's Nodes Election. "DEX can make up for the deficiencies of centralized exchanges, and it is the development trend of blockchain." John Ge, CEO of Matrixport said.

On the same day, Bitcoin.com, the crypto-related web portal backed by "Bitcoin Jesus" Roger Ver, announced on its official website that it will join the CoinEx Chain network as a validator node. CoinEx Chain will work with Bitcoin.com to promote the community growth, network stability&security, and prosper the development of CoinEx Chain's whole ecosystem. By the date of Oct 27, 34 entities has announced to join CoinEx Chain's Nodes Election.

CoinEx Chain is the world's first public chain exclusively designed for DEX. CoinEx Chain aims to develop a trading system that is decentralized, community-driven with self-administered user assets and transparent trading rules. Besides DEX Chain, CoinEx Chain will also include a Smart Chain supporting smart contracts and a Privacy Chain protecting users' privacy. Ultimately, CoinEx Chain will be a perfect ecosystem powered by the parallel public chain architecture.

