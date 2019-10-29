Costa Bingo's New Holiday Campaign Leaves One Player £1 Million Richer

The same day that 888's Costa Bingo launched brand-new TV advert, and Holiday Raffle campaign, one lucky player dropped the Millionaire Genie Jackpot, totalling over £1 million

LONDON, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On 23rd October, Costa Bingo launched a new campaign, giving players a daily chance to win an all-inclusive holiday to Spain, by playing just one quid the day before. With one lucky spin, not only did a Costa Bingo player earn a raffle ticket to the holiday draw, but also won over £1 million by dropping the Millionaire Genie jackpot!

This year marks Costa Bingo's 10-year anniversary, and with 888 now behind the brand, the new campaign and TV advert are designed to give the brand a warm renewal that's bound to excite bingo players alike.

From now until 12th November, Costa Bingo is giving out a total of 21 holiday packages to Costa del Sol, Spain. The prize includes an all-inclusive holiday for two people, including seven nights' accommodation, meals, and drinks included. Instead of having just one grand prize, as many competitors do, Costa Bingo is giving many lucky players the chance to win a trip of a lifetime.

888 is taking marketing efforts to the next level by giving players real value for their money. Instead of using just standard bonus incentives found on any other site in the industry, they are creating a competitive edge with Costa Bingo's newest holiday giveaway campaign.

Earlier this year, 888 made headlines by acquiring Costa Bingo, along with 26 other bingo brands, increasing its stake in the highly cluttered UK online bingo market. With over 50 bingo brands under 888's belt, 888 Bingo now has the most diverse offering of Bingo and Slots sites including Wink Bingo, 888Ladies, and Wink Slots.

What makes Costa Bingo so popular among the Bingo community is the easy-going vibe of the brand and its association to unreserved fun Brits are looking for when booking a vacation package to the sunny shores of Spain. Costa Bingo is a happy space for those in pursuit of sun, fun and bingo playing.

Costa Bingo offers loads of content and promotions to promote an exciting player experience. In addition to the newest holiday campaign, Costa Bingo has an ongoing free daily game, many free bingo rooms with real cash prizes, a large variety of deposit promotions, and 700 plus slot games.

It's been some time since Costa Bingo has been seen on TV; this new advert is a symbol for bingo players that there is a sunny future ahead for this brand.

Guy Cohen, SVP of B2C at 888, said, "we are excited for Costa Bingo's brand renewal, and chose to have our newest campaign available to all players, whether new or veteran. Costa Bingo is a fun, easy-going brand, and an exciting addition to our B2C bingo brands portfolio."

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1019238/888_Costa_Bingo.jpg