Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 29.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 615 internationalen Medien
Die große Chance vor dem “Rambazamba”…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2G9M4 ISIN: IE00BD09HK61 Ticker-Symbol: KJY1 
Berlin
29.10.19
08:08 Uhr
0,020 Euro
-0,001
-4,88 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KARELIAN DIAMOND RESOURCES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KARELIAN DIAMOND RESOURCES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
29.10.2019 | 13:01
(48 Leser)
(0 Bewertungen)

Karelian Diamond Resources Plc - Holding in Company

Karelian Diamond Resources Plc - Holding in Company

PR Newswire

London, October 29

Karelian Diamond Resources plc

("Karelian Diamonds" or "the Company")

29 October 2019

Holding in Company

Karelian Diamond Resources plc (AIM: KDR) announces that it was informed on 27 October 2019 that Steve Coomber is now beneficially interested in 1,643,340 ordinary shares of €0.00025 in the Company, equal to approximately 4.10 per cent of the issued share capital and voting rights of the Company.

For further information please contact:

Karelian Diamond Resources plcTel: +353-1-479-6180
Professor Richard Conroy, Chairman
Allenby Capital Limited(Nomad)Tel: +44-20-3328-5656
Nick Athanas/Nick Harriss
Brandon Hill Capital Limited (Broker)Tel: +44-20-3463-5000
Jonathan Evans
Lothbury Financial ServicesTel: +44-20-3290-0707
Michael Padley
Hall CommunicationsTel: +353-1-660-9377
Don Hall

Visit the website at:www.kareliandiamondresources.com


© 2019 PR Newswire