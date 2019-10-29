Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 29.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 615 internationalen Medien
Die große Chance vor dem “Rambazamba”…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 919027 ISIN: US5006432000 Ticker-Symbol: KFY 
Frankfurt
29.10.19
08:00 Uhr
33,600 Euro
+0,200
+0,60 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
KORN FERRY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KORN FERRY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
33,400
33,800
13:15
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
KORN FERRY
KORN FERRY Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
KORN FERRY33,600+0,60 %