Detailed Analysis Documents Improvements in Customers' Ability to Manage Transformations, Map New Processes, Avoid Purchases of New Tools

Signavio, a leading provider of business transformation solutions, today released the results of The Total Economic Impact of Signavio Business Transformation Suite, an October 2019 study conducted by Forrester Consulting and commissioned by Signavio, quantifying the value and benefits of the company's powerful all-in-one platform.

The study revealed that, over three years, organizations experienced a return on investment (ROI) of one hundred and twenty three percent after moving to Signavio. It also found that Signavio's product suite successfully helps companies manage business transformations, map new processes, avoid purchases of replacement tools and develop end-to-end cultures of continuous process improvement.

"The biggest challenge today's businesses face is the pace and complexity of change needed to compete actively in their markets. Companies across industries are challenged by the need to drive efficiencies and document the value their initiatives produce," said Dr. Gero Decker, CEO and co-founder of Signavio. "We believe the Forrester TEI study clearly outlines how improved business processes can not only save costs but drive real value to their organizations."

Forrester surveyed four existing Signavio customers, and subsequent financial analysis found that a composite organization based on these interviewed organizations experienced benefits of $6.4 million over three years versus costs of $2.9 million, adding up to a net present value (NPV) of $3.5 million and an ROI of 123%.

Additional key benefits discovered in the study include:

Avoidance of $3.4M in external resource costs through improved business transformation management.

Avoidance of $2.0M in process mapping and implementation efficiencies.

Avoidance of nearly $983K in alternative tools and related costs.

Pay-back period of less than 6 months.

Development of an end-to-end culture of continuous process improvement.

Signavio recently added powerful new enhancements to its Signavio Business Transformation Suite: Velocity Edition, raising the bar on its ability to provide new levels of business process speed and real-time intelligence.

To learn more about how the Forrester Total Economic Impact study of Signavio download a copy here.

About Signavio:

Over 1 million users in more than 1,300 organizations worldwide rely on Signavio's unique offering to make process part of their DNA. With its powerful mining, modeling and automation capabilities, Signavio's Business Transformation Suite enables mid-size and large organizations to improve and transform faster than ever, providing new levels of business process speed and real-time intelligence. Its intelligent decision-making tools address digital transformation, operational excellence and customer centricity, placing them at the heart of the world's leading organizations. Headquartered in Berlin, with offices in US, UK, France, Netherlands, Switzerland, Canada, Singapore, Japan, India and Australia, Signavio has helped optimize over 1 million process models across the globe. For more information, visit www.signavio.com.

