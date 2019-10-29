Cornerstone Advisors Group: Cornerstone Advisors Launches Disaster Recovery Solution Designed for MEDITECH EHR and Powered by Amazon Web Services

Healthcare Organizations can now use AWS for MEDITECH Disaster Recovery

PLEASANTON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2019 / Cornerstone Advisors, the healthcare division of 8K Miles, today announced a new cloud disaster recovery (DR) solution for healthcare organizations who use the MEDITECH electronic health record (EHR). Running on Amazon Web Services (AWS), the cloud DR solution is designed to provide enhanced flexibility, scalability, and cost-effectiveness compared to traditional on-premises and private cloud alternatives.

In the first quarter of 2019, a thorough proof of concept project was successfully completed by Cornerstone at Surgery Partners, a leading operator of surgical facilities and ancillary services based in Brentwood, TN, with more than 180 locations nationwide. "Surgery Partners is always exploring how technology can benefit our patients and caregivers. With a traditional, on-premises DR solution, a CIO needs to manage and maintain redundant hardware (compute, storage, network) that would sit idle most of the time," said Matt Petty, Chief Information Officer, Surgery Partners. "The proof of concept project we completed with Cornerstone and MEDITECH demonstrated the power of the AWS cloud to provide an accessible, cost-effective option for backup and recovery in the event of a disaster."

The solution uses many AWS services, such as AWS Storage Gateway, Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2), Amazon Elastic Block Store (Amazon EBS), Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3), Amazon Glacier, and CloudEndure to provide the cost-effective, scalable, and secure DR capability. Backed by AWS's agile and secure infrastructure, health care organizations have access to compute, storage and a range of other services to address business challenges when needed. "Whether you are looking for a disaster recovery solution, compute, storage, or machine learning technologies, AWS provides our healthcare customers with the most functionality and the security, agility, and reliability to address their business challenges and pain points within the industry," said Shez Partovi, M.D, Director of Global Business Development for healthcare, life sciences, and genomics at Amazon Web Services, Inc. "We work closely with our healthcare customers to help them uncover new ways to enhance patient care, improve health outcomes, and ultimately save lives."

"The cloud offers healthcare organizations the opportunity to focus less on data centers and infrastructure and more on their core business, excellent patient care. Traditional on-premises DR solutions just don't make sense," said Joe Grinstead, Vice President of Technology and Cloud Managed Services for Cornerstone Advisors. "The investment and time to manage servers, storage, networks, and related technology assets that sit idle in the data center adds no value if and until you need them. By moving DR to AWS, healthcare organizations running MEDITECH can support their care givers with a secure, reliable and cost-effective solution."

DR for MEDITECH on AWS is now available from Cornerstone Advisors, who, along with 8K Miles, brings together the right blend of people, practices and innovative solutions to deliver a comprehensive cloud service, enabling healthcare organizations to embrace the cloud securely.

About Cornerstone Advisors and 8K Miles Software Services

Cornerstone Advisors, a national Health Information Technology professional services firm, is the healthcare division of 8K Miles. Inspired by trusted relationships, Cornerstone Advisors partners with every client to drive change, add value, and maximize the return on their Health Information Technology investment.

8K Miles Software Services, a Premier Consulting Partner in the AWS Partner Network (APN), is a global cloud & Security solutions provider and Next Generation Cloud MSP headquartered in the San Francisco Bay area and a publicly traded company listed on Indian Stock Exchanges (NSE and BSE). 8KMiles Software Services offers secure cloud solutions allowing for organizations in highly regulated industries to embrace the cloud. 8K's cloud solutions meet GxP, HIPAA, PCI, SOX and GLB and make it easy to meet regulatory compliance on the cloud.

CONTACT:

Katy Dowd, Director of Marketing

kdowd@cornerstone-advisors.com

203) 774-3323

SOURCE: Cornerstone Advisors Group

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/564423/Cornerstone-Advisors-Launches-Disaster-Recovery-Solution-Designed-for-MEDITECH-EHR-and-Powered-by-Amazon-Web-Services