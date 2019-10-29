Global PoleTrusion Group Corp. Signs Joint Venture Agreement with TransPacific Energy

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2019 / Global PoleTrusion Group Corp. (OTC PINK:GPGC) has always focused on enhancing shareholder value and is now proud to announce that it has formed a joint venture with TransPacific Energy (TPE) to finance, build, own and operate renewable energy projects worldwide through Power Purchase Agreements (PPA).

TPE (www.transpacenergy.com) provides innovative solutions for heat-to-power and renewable energy generation with thermal storage, solar, biomass and geothermal technology. The company has developed a proprietary modular Organic Rankin Cycle (ORC) system that efficiently transforms waste heat from energy production and industrial processes to electrical energy. TPE's systems use environmentally safe refrigerant mixtures and are an ideal alternative to cooling towers and steam condensers. TPE holds several patents in the area of heat-to-power and thermal storage and continues to excel in conducting advanced research and development.

TPE brings new potential Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) projects to the joint venture with terms between 15 and 20 years. These projects include the development of a 20MW solar plant in Guinea, a 30MW biomass plant in Brazil, and a 30MW heat-to-power gas turbine and steam turbine with integrated ORC power plant in China, with a potential for expansion up to 900MW.

"TPE's expertise in renewable energy production will complement our existing engineering capabilities. This partnership will give GPGC a solid position for implementing our projects and generating electricity as efficiently as possible," said Ramiro Guerrero, President and CEO of GPGC.

"We are extremely excited and pleased to team up and share our common goals with GPGC, a company that recognizes the importance of developing innovative, advanced and efficient renewable energy projects that are environmentally friendly and sustainable, help reduce global warming and have a positive impact on the environment," stated Dr. Samuel Sami-Howard, Founder and CEO of TPE.

About Global PoleTrusion Group Corp.

GPGC is an engineering firm that fulfills the needs of telecommunications and utility companies, providing composite poles, towers and renewable energy solutions. Their composite structures outperform their steel, wood and concrete counterparts as they are stronger, lighter, easier to install and environmentally safe. With its advanced engineering and manufacturing capabilities, GPGC is at the forefront of providing creative and effective solutions to address the needs of utility companies around the world.

PoleTrusion Canada provides engineering services for GPGC. They create the latest state-of-the-art composite structures, custom-designed based on the needs of their clients. The company is part of the NSERC Industrial Research Chair in Innovative Fibre Reinforced Polymer (FRP) Composite Materials for Infrastructure. The chairholder, Dr. Benmokrane, is on the technical advisory board at GPGC.

To learn more about GPGC, visit www.globalpoletrusiongroup.com.

