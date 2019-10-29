On October 25, representatives of leading global fashion and textile companies which signed the Fashion Pact held the first working meeting in Paris to determine the organizational structures and arrangements for the coalition.

Ruyi Group was the only company from Mainland China to attend the G7 Summit in Biarritz on August 26, 2019. At the summit, 32 companies in the fashion and textile industry pledged to work towards shared and concrete goals in three areas: Climate, Biodiversity and Oceans, aimed to reduce the environmental impact of the fashion and textile industries.

24 new companies in the fashion and textile industries have decided to join the coalition. The same as Ruyi Group, the companies have long pursued their own environmental strategies. To date, the total number of signatories reached 56, involving about 250 brands. The working meeting also focused on the governance of the Fashion Pact, the organization of the work and the translation of commitments into more concrete objectives. Meanwhile, a decision was made to share an update on the works advancement in September 2020.

Ruyi Group always devotes itself into improving green fashion industry and promotes advancements in both textile and fashion industry. Through applying green production programs such as solar energy generation, waste water recycling and condensate reuse, Ruyi eliminated out-dated facilities successfully. At the same time, Ruyi Group took the initiative to complete dying factory rehabilitation and reconstruction of old workshop and bore the loss of 4 billion yuan annually, which leads to 2,000 ton decrease in sewage effluent. Compared to traditional textile companies, Ruyi Group declined sewage effluent by 50%, decreased electricity consumption by 30% and reduced water consumption by 60% with its consistent effort, which makes Ruyi a leading energy-saving enterprise in China.

Except for transformation of facilities and utilities, Ruyi Group also focuses on intelligent manufacturing field. Aimed on core technologies including Internet of things, cloud computing, and big data, Ruyi has invested 200 billion yuan introducing high tech into traditional production process and has applied automatic production thoroughly, in order to transform into a digital enterprise successfully.

