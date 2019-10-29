With hiring of Dimension Data's Kurt Brown, CEO Sanchez signals long-term commitment to Software & ICT Services

Fairfield, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - October 29, 2019) - It's a rapidly evolving industry, offering an increasingly complex range of services. But according to Oscar Sanchez, CEO of Kyocera Document Solutions America, the way forward is totally clear: "First, determine what customers see as their most urgent problems, then offer the best solutions to those problems."





Kurt Brown, VP of Software and ICT Services, Kyocera Document Solutions America, Inc.



Today, those problems extend well beyond traditional document imaging hardware, beyond even document management. "Customers recognize that their core systems and business processes aren't well-coordinated," says Sanchez. "They need help - a lot of it - with systems and software integration."

With the hiring of Kurt Brown, Kyocera has taken a huge step in that direction. The company's new Vice President of Software and ICT Services comes from global systems integrator Dimension Data, where he ran a billion-dollar IT solutions business.

"That's the scale Kyocera is aiming for," explained Sanchez.

"Broad Perspective Is Critical"

Brown's expertise encompasses a wide variety of software and solutions areas: systems architecture, network integration, strategic services, digital infrastructure, and more. "Broad perspective is critical," Brown said. "Technology drives virtually every aspect of business. In order for it all to work well, it all has to work together."

As with Kyocera's many other technology solutions, Software and ICT Services will be offered through both its independent dealer network and direct sales teams. These kinds of solutions are high-value, high-margin engagements, and Brown is optimistic that many of Kyocera's existing clients will seize the opportunity.

An Unmatched Professional Opportunity

For Brown, one of the biggest attractions is the vision that Oscar Sanchez has laid out for Kyocera - to become a leading provider of comprehensive technology solutions, from data-center to desktop. His new position represents a rare career opportunity, one for which Brown feels he is uniquely qualified: "I've built these kinds of businesses before. Now I'll have the opportunity to build one from the ground up, for one of the world's leading technology companies. It doesn't get any more exciting than that."

