Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 29, 2019) - BeWhere(TSXV: BEW) (OTCQB: BEWFF) ("BeWhere" or the "Company"), a leading provider of Mobile Internet of Things (M-IoT) technology, and Tenna, a leading solution provider of construction technology, are pleased to announce a partnership to offer low cost, sophisticated tracking devices and solutions for the construction industry.

Tenna's One Platform solution is an advanced construction technology platform that can track, process, automate and inform contractors on how to manage their entire mixed fleet of heavy yellow iron, mid-sized equipment, vehicles, and small tools.

Tenna's One Platform combined with the "TennaMINI" GPS trackers (BeWhere's M-IoT devices) will generate meaningful data to improve their equipment fleet operations processes resulting in reduced operating costs and significant time saving. The TennaMINI is small, flexible, durable, easy-to-install and its long-lasting battery-life provides reliable equipment tracking and management. It is designed to work in harsh external environments to meet the needs of the construction industry.

"Tenna is a major player in the construction industry and we are very proud to be partners" says Owen Moore, CEO of BeWhere. "The M-IoT integration into Tenna's platform offers a seamless and simple solution, which is what Mobile IoT is about".

The partnership with Tenna includes an initial sales agreement of 10,000 units, white-labeled devices/packaging and on-going collaborative development to meet the specific needs of the construction industry.

"BeWhere has been an absolute pleasure to work with as a partner. We view them as an industry leader in IoT through their technical competence, speed, and creativity. We look forward to continuing to work and innovate together with BeWhere for the construction industry," said Austin Conti, CEO and Co-founder of Tenna.

About BeWhere

BeWhere (TSXV: BEW) (OTCQB: BEWFF) is a Mobile Internet of Things ("M-IOT") solutions company that designs and sells hardware with sensors and software applications to track real-time information on non-powered fixed and movable assets, as well as monitor environmental conditions. The company develops mobile applications, middle-ware and cloud-based solutions that stand-alone or that can be readily integrated with existing software. BeWhere' solutions are cutting edge, using the latest available cellular technologies (LTE-M and NB-IoT) and offering customers low-cost sophisticated technology to implement a new level of visibility to their businesses.

About Tenna

Tenna goes beyond tracking. Tenna, www.tenna.com, is the construction technology platform that revolutionizes equipment fleet operations.

We enable you to know more. You get comprehensive, reliable tracking on a unified platform that is designed for mixed fleets. We built our solution on over a 100 years of construction experience.

With more insight you can control more. From status to assignee and maintenance, get comprehensive data on your mixed fleet. On your projects, gain more control over equipment utilization, master job costing and oversee your safety and compliance needs. At the office, gain full visibility and improved communications with the field, shop and between departments, providing full transparency from any location and better data to make purchase decisions.

And finally, with more control, you can make more. With knowledge, comes the power to make informed decisions on renting/owning/moving mixed assets. See improved utilization. Have more predictable days.

