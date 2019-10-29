North Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 29, 2019) - Aurora Solar Technologies Inc. (TSXV: ACU) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received two new volume orders, for a total of thirteen DM measurement systems. These orders, from two top-tier China-based manufacturers of high-efficiency PERC solar cells, build on our existing business of more than 40 DM systems with these customers.

"These continuing volume orders from the largest solar cell manufacturers in the world are reflective of the explosive growth of this business in China, and of Aurora's emerging position as the dominant player in our field," said Gordon Deans, Aurora's Chief Executive Officer. "We appreciate the confidence that our customers have placed in Aurora's solutions. This is particularly important in the context that solar photovoltaic is now the undisputed first choice for renewable energy generation worldwide, as recently reported by the International Energy Agency," he continued.

Global renewable energy capacity is set to rise by 50 per cent in five years, driven by solar installations on homes, buildings and industry, according to the International Energy Agency.

Aurora expects to ship these DM measurement systems later in the current fiscal quarter.

About Aurora Solar Technologies:

Aurora Solar Technologies is a leader in the development and delivery of inline process measurement, analysis and control systems for solar cell manufacturers. We believe that solar power will dominate the renewable energy field, and our mission is to bring quality and profitability to every customer through superior control of critical processes during solar cell manufacturing.

Aurora's products are used by some of the world's most advanced and respected solar cell manufacturers. With headquarters near Vancouver, Canada, Aurora has operations in Shanghai, China and partners in all major solar manufacturing markets. Aurora is a public company, traded on the TSX Venture Exchange (ACU) and is a two-time TSX-V Top 50 winner. Aurora's website is located at www.aurorasolartech.com.

