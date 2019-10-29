Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 29, 2019) - MediaValet Inc. (TSXV: MVP) ("MediaValet") a leading provider of cloud-based enterprise digital asset management ("DAM") and creative operations software, is proud to announce it has signed a master services agreement ("MSA") with one of the world's leading entertainment companies (the "Company"). The MSA governs purchasing terms for all subsidiaries and divisions of the Company. The first subscription ("Subscription") under the MSA is for $494,000 and includes MediaValet's best-in-class, enterprise cloud-DAM package, CreativeSPACES, Workfront and SAML integration modules, guided artificial intelligence, and video indexing.

The Company underwent an extensive discovery, proposal, evaluation and security review process in order to select a DAM platform that could meet it's widespread needs and scale. The grand vision of the Company is to centralize all of the organization's media assets on one centrally-managed, highly-secure and redundant, global digital asset management platform. This is a paradigm shift from the Company's current decentralized and siloed approach of managing their assets. The Company's goal is to increase efficiency, reduce operating costs and infrastructure complexity, and increase the reach of their assets.

The rigorous testing and evaluation process included a holistic assessment of MediaValet's enterprise platform capability (speed, reliability, scalability, redundancy, and security), operational processes (implementation, support, training, and customer service), corporate compliance and business execution.

"We remain steadfast in our vision for the future of DAM and in our strategy to lead the market towards it," commented David MacLaren, Founder and CEO of MediaValet. "We're committed to building the best enterprise-class, global cloud-DAM platform in the world - from infrastructure to product design, from support services to operational excellence. We're proud of what we've achieved to date and honoured by the organizations that believe in our vision and have chosen to join us on the journey."

MacLaren continued, "We pride ourselves on our innovation, on delivering on our DAM promises and on our ability to gain deep adoption within our customers' user bases. These characteristics truly set us apart and have led to industry-leading customer retention rates. As we turn our attention to 2020 and beyond, we believe our vision for the industry and our go-to-market strategy will continue to accelerate our growth."

About MediaValet Inc.

MediaValet stands at the forefront of the enterprise, cloud-based, digital asset management industry. Built exclusively on Microsoft Azure and available within 140 countries, across 54 Microsoft data center regions around the world, MediaValet delivers unparalleled enterprise-class security, reliability, redundancy and scalability while offering the largest global footprint of any DAM solution. In addition to providing all core enterprise DAM capabilities, local desktop-to-server support for creative teams, and overall cloud redundancy and management for all source, WIP and final assets, MediaValet offers industry leading integrations into Slack, Adobe Creative Suite, Microsoft Office 365, WorkFront, Wrike, Drupal 8, WordPress, Hootsuite and many other best-in-class 3rd party applications.

