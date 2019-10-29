KushCo Holdings, Inc.: KushCo Holdings Sets November 2019 Financial Conference Schedule

CYPRESS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2019 / KushCo Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX:KSHB) ('KushCo' or the 'Company'), the premier producer of ancillary products and services to the legal cannabis and CBD industries, is scheduled to participate at the following financial conferences during November 2019:

Jefferies West Coast Consumer Conference

Date: Tuesday, November 12, 2019

Time: Keynote presentation at 9:00 a.m. PT and CBD panel at 3:00 p.m. PT

Type: Keynote speech, panels, and one-on-one meetings

Location: Ritz Carlton Hotel, San Francisco, California

Executives: Nick Kovacevich, Co-founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer and Jason Vegotsky, President and Chief Revenue Officer

Cowen 2nd Annual Boston Cannabis Conference

Date: Tuesday, November 12, 2019

Type: Panels and one-on-one meetings

Location: InterContinental Boston Hotel, Boston, Massachusetts

Executives: Stephen Christoffersen, CFA, Executive Vice President of Corporate Development and Najim Mostamand, CFA, Director of Investor Relations

To schedule a one-on-one meeting, request a conference invitation or receive additional information, please contact KushCo's investor relations at ir@kushco.com or 714-539-7653.

About KushCo Holdings

KushCo Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: KSHB) (www.kushco.com) is the premier producer of ancillary products and services to the legal cannabis and CBD industries. KushCo Holdings' subsidiaries and brands provide product quality, exceptional customer service, compliance knowledge and a local presence in serving its diverse customer base.

Founded in 2010, KushCo Holdings has now sold more than 1 billion units to growers, processors and producers across North America, South America, and Europe.

The Company has been featured in media nationwide, including CNBC, Fox News, Yahoo Finance, Cheddar, Los Angeles Times, TheStreet.com, and Entrepreneur, Inc Magazine. While KushCo Holdings provides products and solutions to customers in the cannabis and CBD industries, it has no direct involvement with the cannabis plant or any products that contain THC.

For more information, visit www.kushco.com or call (888) 920-5874.

