Adial Pharmaceutical, Inc.: Adial Completes Final Packaging of AD04 for Shipment to Phase 3 Trial Clinical Sites

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2019 / Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Adial") (NASDAQ:ADIL)(NASDAQ:ADILW), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of treatments for addiction, today announced that it has completed the final packaging of its lead investigational drug product, AD04 for the treatment of alcohol use disorder ("AUD"), for use in its planned Phase 3 trial of AD04 (the "Trial"). As previously announced, the Company has partnered with Catalent Pharma Solutions, a leading global provider of advanced delivery, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, gene therapies, and consumer health products, to advance clinical activities related to AD04, including packaging and distribution.

Adial recently filed its Clinical Trial Application (CTA) with the Swedish Medical Products Agency to commence the Trial in which Adial expects to enroll 290 subjects across approximately 30 selected clinical sites in Sweden, Finland, Estonia, Latvia, Poland, Bulgaria and Croatia. The Trial is a double-blind, placebo-controlled trial with the primary objective to evaluate the efficacy of AD04 to reduce alcohol consumption in subjects with AUD that are positive for certain genetic biomarkers.

William Stilley, Chief Executive Officer of Adial Pharmaceuticals, commented, "We continue to make steady progress towards commencing our Trial, including the recent submission of our CTA in Sweden, the successful testing of the clinical trial materials, and the contracting of vendors and qualification of clinical sites. Importantly, we now have over 12,000, fully packaged blister packs, including both the placebo and active drug, to supply the Trial. These materials are stored centrally at a Catalent facility in Germany for easy distribution to the clinical sites. Completion of the packaging is another milestone that brings us closer to dosing our first Trial subject."

"Catalent is pleased to have successfully delivered the clinical trial material for the Phase 3 trial of AD04," said Paul Hegwood, Catalent's President of Clinical Supply Services. "We are excited by the prospect of an imminent start of the Trial."

About Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Adial Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of treatments for addictions. The Company's lead investigational new drug product, AD04, is a genetically targeted therapeutic agent for the treatment of Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD). A Phase 2b clinical trial of AD04 for the treatment of AUD showed promising results in reducing frequency of drinking, quantity of drinking and heavy drinking (all with statistical significance), and no overt safety concerns (there were no statistically significant serious adverse events reported). The Company plans to commence a Phase 3 clinical trial using AD04 for the potential treatment of AUD in subjects with certain target genotypes, which are to be identified using the Company's proprietary companion diagnostic genetic test. AD04 is also believed to have the potential to treat other addictive disorders such as opioid use disorder, gambling, and obesity. www.adialpharma.com

