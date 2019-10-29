'Surgutneftegas' PJSC (SGGD) 'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Information statement on access to the insider information contained in the Issuer's document 29-Oct-2019 / 13:03 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Information statement on access to the insider information contained in the Issuer's document "Surgutneftegas" PJSC has disclosed the interim accounting (financial) statements for III Quarter 2019 (9 months 2019) in accordance with Russian Accounting Standards (RSBU). Websites used to post the information for disclosure: http://www.surgutneftegas.ru/investors/; http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=312 Date when the issuer published the text of the relevant statements on the website: October 29, 2019. ISIN: US8688612048 Category Code: QRT TIDM: SGGD LEI Code: 2138002GZLU65FRAC894 Sequence No.: 25626 EQS News ID: 899285 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 29, 2019 08:03 ET (12:03 GMT)